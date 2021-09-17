Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital raises forecast for gross revenue and EBITDA for the financial year 2021

CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3 ) raises gross revenue and EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2021.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

After a very strong first half of the financial year 2021 and based on the continuing development and dynamic market environment at least until the end of the year, CLIQ expects to generate gross revenue of c.€145 million (previously: at least €140 million), representing a 36% growth compared to 2020.

The EBITDA is expected to raise to approx. €26 million (previously: c.€22 million) representing a 60% growth compared to the previous year.

All other estimates for 2021 remain unchanged.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Quarterly results for Q3/2021 are published on 2 November 2021.

