Aurora Mobile Making Breakthrough In Metaverse Virtual Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has successfully applied its push notification service JPush into a self-developed demo game on the popular Roblox video game platform. This marks a significant progress on innovative virtual technology shaping its expansion into the virtual realm for JPush Services. With this breakthrough capability and new development for the “metaverse concept”, players in a game can send virtual messages to one another’s mobile phones in the real world, thus breaking the dimensional barrier and enabling conversations to happen in real time.

The Tech-industry Battle for the Metaverse Universe
These days, the “metaverse universe” has become the new tech-industry battleground for tech giants such as Facebook and Roblox, bringing more attention to the metaverse concept. The first publicly traded metaverse videogaming company in the U.S., Roblox Corporation (“Roblox”) continues to impress with its market valuation since it went public in March 2021. The metaverse concept, rooted in science fiction and virtual gaming, encompasses an extensive online universe of immersive, shared virtual spaces where users are often represented by avatars.

The OASIS is a very popular massively multiplayer online simulation game (“MMOSG”) that was inspired by the virtual universe and film adaptation of the science fiction novel, Ready Player One. If we consider the OASIS in Ready Player One as the ultimate form of the metaverse, then the virtual worlds built by advanced technology, the Internet, blockchain and even gamers are an exploration of the prototypes of the metaverse. As the most basic function of the metaverse network, information transmission becomes an important way to interact and entertain virtual reality "future inhabitants" and help them experience the best of the metaverse universe.

This is how real-time communication can function in a metaverse video game:

  • The metaverse system pushes information to a mobile phone in real time, sending reminders before the start of a car race.
  • After receiving the message, a player puts on virtual reality equipment and sends game invites to other players via the virtual system.
  • If any players cannot participate or run into obstacles in the metaverse game, they can ask for assistance by sending messages from the virtual world to the real world.
  • Winners can also send real-time messages to the real world using advanced push technology to celebrate victories with other players, and receive messages back to their virtual inboxes.

Aurora Mobile has successfully demonstrated some of these transmission scenarios for gaming in real time in its self-developed race cars video game demo on the Roblox platform. With the virtual push technology developed by Aurora Mobile, game developers can use JPush services to provide the information linkage between virtual reality gaming systems and mobility devices in the real world.

