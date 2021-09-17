Aurora Mobile Making Breakthrough In Metaverse Virtual Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has successfully applied its push notification service JPush into a self-developed demo game on the popular Roblox video game platform. This marks a significant progress on innovative virtual technology shaping its expansion into the virtual realm for JPush Services. With this breakthrough capability and new development for the “metaverse concept”, players in a game can send virtual messages to one another’s mobile phones in the real world, thus breaking the dimensional barrier and enabling conversations to happen in real time.



The Tech-industry Battle for the Metaverse Universe

These days, the “metaverse universe” has become the new tech-industry battleground for tech giants such as Facebook and Roblox, bringing more attention to the metaverse concept. The first publicly traded metaverse videogaming company in the U.S., Roblox Corporation (“Roblox”) continues to impress with its market valuation since it went public in March 2021. The metaverse concept, rooted in science fiction and virtual gaming, encompasses an extensive online universe of immersive, shared virtual spaces where users are often represented by avatars.