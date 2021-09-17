Melco sustainability strategy ‘Above & Beyond’ honored by PATA Gold Awards and International Gaming Awards

MACAU, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been honored by Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Awards 2021 as winner of the ‘Climate Change Initiative’ category and named ‘Sustainable Resort of the Year’ by International Gaming Awards (IGA) 2021. The ‘Above and Beyond’ sustainability strategy ensures that Melco achieves carbon neutrality and zero waste across all its global resorts by 2030. The influence of these goals extends far beyond the boundaries of Melco’s business, inspiring guests to rally around a better, more sustainable future for all. The strategy contributes towards Melco’s sustainability focus areas including:

