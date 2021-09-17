Betsson CEO Lindwall to Leave When Successor Is Found
(PLX AI) – Betsson Board begins process to find a replacement for longtime CEO and founder Pontus Lindwall.Lindwall will remain as CEO until a new CEO has been appointedLindwall is entitled to twelve months' severance pay from the time he leaves the …
- (PLX AI) – Betsson Board begins process to find a replacement for longtime CEO and founder Pontus Lindwall.
- Lindwall will remain as CEO until a new CEO has been appointed
- Lindwall is entitled to twelve months' severance pay from the time he leaves the company
