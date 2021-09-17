checkAd

EQS-News The new iPhones on the fastest and most reliable 5G network

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.09.2021, 11:15  |  31   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The new iPhones on the fastest and most reliable 5G network

17.09.2021 / 11:15

  • The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can be pre-ordered  from Sunrise and UPC from 2 p.m. today and will be available from 24 September.
  • As launch offer, all new and existing customers will profit from a CHF 100 discount without any contract or subscription. Thus everyone can profit from the offer, without ifs or buts.
  • To bring even more excitement to existing customers, Sunrise is opening 5G not only on the launched Sunrise We and We Connect subscriptions, but also on the Sunrise Freedom products, so even more customers can enjoy free and immediate 5G. 
  • Return a smartphone and get money back with the Sunrise Buyback Program.

"The fastest iPhone on the fastest and most reliable 5G network in Switzerland. That's the perfect combination. With our price reduction, the Buyback Programme and 5G included in the mobile subscriptions, we are making the overall package even more attractive. This makes us once again the best address for Apple fans," says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC.

 

The new iPhone at Sunrise and UPC with a CHF 100 discount

Customers, with or without a Sunrise or UPC subscription, can get the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with a price reduction of CHF 100 from today until 10 October 2021.  This means that this year all customers (new or existing) can profit from this discount, without any binding commitment on service or any tariffs. 

5G can be used at no extra charge/option with all SunriseWeMobile and SunriseWeConnect subscriptions and Sunrise is now activating 5G on a step by step basis and free of charge for the older Sunrise Freedom subscriptions (. For prepaid customers, 5G is available with Sunrise Prepaid Unlimited 7 days and Sunrise Prepaid Take away.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News The new iPhones on the fastest and most reliable 5G network EQS Group-News: Sunrise UPC GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous The new iPhones on the fastest and most reliable 5G network 17.09.2021 / 11:15 The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can be pre-ordered  from Sunrise and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: GRIFOLS, S.A.
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT START EINER ZULASSUNGSRELEVANTEN STUDIE FÜR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO(R)) IN DER ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals schließt über 8.500 m umfassendes ...
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung
DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG hebt EBITDA-Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 deutlich an
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon gibt Ergebnisse der Aktionärshauptversammlung bekannt
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Umzug in das hochmoderne Logistikzentrum abgeschlossen.
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: GRIFOLS, S.A.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement