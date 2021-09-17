The new iPhones on the fastest and most reliable 5G network

"The fastest iPhone on the fastest and most reliable 5G network in Switzerland. That's the perfect combination. With our price reduction, the Buyback Programme and 5G included in the mobile subscriptions, we are making the overall package even more attractive. This makes us once again the best address for Apple fans," says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise UPC.

The new iPhone at Sunrise and UPC with a CHF 100 discount

Customers, with or without a Sunrise or UPC subscription, can get the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with a price reduction of CHF 100 from today until 10 October 2021. This means that this year all customers (new or existing) can profit from this discount, without any binding commitment on service or any tariffs.

5G can be used at no extra charge/option with all SunriseWeMobile and SunriseWeConnect subscriptions and Sunrise is now activating 5G on a step by step basis and free of charge for the older Sunrise Freedom subscriptions (. For prepaid customers, 5G is available with Sunrise Prepaid Unlimited 7 days and Sunrise Prepaid Take away.