Samtrade FX Signs Sponsorship Deal With La Liga Team, Valencia CF

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global trading brokerage Samtrade FX has inked a 3-year "VCF Back of Shirt" sponsorship deal with Valencia Club de Fútbol ("Valencia CF"). This agreement with Valencia CF delivers a strong statement of Samtrade FX's desire and strategic intent to expand into the wider European market.

Samtrade FX - the official VCF Back of Shirt partner of Valencia CF

 

As the VCF Back of Shirt Partner of Valencia CF, Samtrade FX will have its logo, branding, and corporate colours displayed on both the playing and training kit, as well as on the advertising of the Mestalla Stadium – on the giant screen, giant canvas, official bus, the training ground in Paterna, in the Club's institutional events and all its digital assets: website, app and official Valencia CF social networks.

Samtrade FX founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Goh, commented on the partnership, "This partnership is an exciting opportunity to bring together two brands who enjoy global recognition for their commitment to excellence. We see tremendous similarities between Samtrade FX's lightning-fast and reliable platform and Valencia CF's swift and accurate play on the pitch."

Commenting on the sponsorship, President of Valencia CF – Anil Murthy said:

"VCF is very happy to be the first La Liga club to sign a sponsorship agreement with Samtrade FX, an award-winning online trading brokerage. This new agreement is in line with our aim to grow VCF's brand and fan base internationally especially in a market as important as Asia".

Samtrade FX's goal of "Making your priority ours" is borne by a team of advisors and customer service staff that are committed towards supporting clients throughout their trading journey. This enduring commitment to the community is yet another shared value between Valencia CF and Samtrade FX.

ABOUT SAMTRADE FX

Samtrade FX is an online trading brokerage that provides forex trading and other related services, with more than 200,000 clients. It was founded with the objective of providing traders with safe, easy, and low-cost access to foreign exchange markets. Samtrade FX's founders and partners are all traders themselves and have extensive trading experience in forex and contract for differences trading.  Its Advisory Board includes knowledgeable and experienced professionals who are able to provide clients with unrivalled professional advice.

Samtrade FX is incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under registered number 25290 IBC 2019 by the Registrar of International Business Companies. Samtrade FX is also a member of The Financial Commission.  Samtrade FX is registered and regulated by FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada) under Money Services Business (MSB) with registration number: M19977589. Its affiliate, S.A.M. Trade (Asia) Pte Ltd is publicly traded on the OTC Markets in the United States of America with the symbol (OTCMKTS: SMFX).

