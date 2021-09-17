checkAd

Befesa S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.09.2021 / 11:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17 September 2021

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name Helmut Wieser
 
2. Reason for the notification
Position / status Member of the Board of Directors
Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name Befesa S.A.  
LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares
Identification code7 LU1704650164
Nature of the transaction Gift of 220 shares (received)
Price(s) and volume(s) Price per share Volume
€0.00 220
Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume    
- Price  
Date of the transaction 15 September 2021
Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

 

Company information
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte
L-1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com


Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
