PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17 September 2021
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Helmut Wieser
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position / status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Befesa S.A.
|LEI
|222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
|
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Shares
|Identification code7
|LU1704650164
|Nature of the transaction
|Gift of 220 shares (received)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price per share
|Volume
|€0.00
|220
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|Date of the transaction
|15 September 2021
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Company information
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchess Charlotte
L-1330 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com
17.09.2021












|
