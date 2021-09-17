Grow Capital Inc (GRWC) Two Senior Executives Guiding the Company's Newest Division, "PERA Administrators" Plan To Be The "NEW WAY TO TPA"

PERA Administrators, a wholly owned subsidiary of Grow Capital, is a third-party public employee retirement plan administrator with a new approach to plan education and participant support that is uniquely positioned to improve the financial …

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Grow Capital, Inc (OTCQB:GRWC) is a publicly-traded software, technology and financial services holding company that identifies, acquires and incubates promising upstarts in the financial technology sector ("FinTech") to provide its shareholders access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses that are uniquely positioned for rapid growth, that recently announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PERA, has added two industry professionals who share the innovative plans to forge a better way to provide TPA services to public employees.

PERA Administrators, a wholly owned subsidiary of Grow Capital, is a third-party public employee retirement plan administrator with a new approach to plan education and participant support that is uniquely positioned to improve the financial wellness of school district and governmental employees nationwide.

The CEO of Grow Capital, Inc Terry Kennedy, said, we are very excited about having two highly experienced executives, Mark Buckley and John Thorne, who understand this market and will help bring immense credibility along with existing relationships that will fuel the growth of PERA Administrators.

Mark Buckley, V.P. of Business Development - East for PERA Administrators, said: "John and I are excited to be part of a team that is committed to providing the most comprehensive solution to TPA administration today. Our goal is to improve participation rates through education, using forward-thinking technology and more personalized service to better ensure that financial goals are met."

John Thorne, Vice President of Business Development - West for PERA Administrators, added: "We feel strongly that public money should fund public services - not high fees to administer plans. Our administration and financial wellness platform not only engages the employees but also provides solutions to improve lives and save public funds by allowing employees to retire on time and be successful.

PERA Administrators is independent and will always work for our clients and their employees. We are not beholden to any particular products or product providers so we can bring expert and non-biased support to guide employees in selecting the plan or plans that best serve their needs. We allow plan sponsors the options for choice while providing tools to manage the program on a single platform.

PERA Administrator's will help ensure that every employee has access to their personalized annual pension review to track progress towards their retirement and financial wellness goals with an industry professional of their choice."

CEO of Grow Capital, Inc Terry Kennedy, said "GRWC is thrilled to have two well known TPA veterans who identified a better way to conduct business leading PERA Administrators. We plan to be an industry disrupting company. They expect to dominate and be a trifecta of good for employees, employers and public budgets. I can't wait to see them change this industry group by group."

