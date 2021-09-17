The Ensign Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.0525 Per Share

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign group of companies, which provide skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0525 per share of Ensign common stock, payable on or before October 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.



Ensign has been a dividend-paying company since 2002.