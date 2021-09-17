Fobi Launches Connected Retail Commerce Solution At Industry’s Premier Event For Convenience, Grocers and CPG Brands

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (TSX.V: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is excited to announce the launch of its latest solution. The Fobi connected retail commerce solution will support real-time POS data connectivity across all banners and channels, in-store, online and mobile to provide retailers and CPG manufacturers with the ability to deliver automated and personalized marketing at scale.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson and Senior Vice President of Business Development Mike Canevaro to launch new Personalized Digital Receipt Marketing Solution at GroceryShop to be held September 19-22 in Las Vegas, Nevada

PERSONALIZED MARKETING TO EMPOWER CPG BRANDS BY PROVIDING THEM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO ENGAGE CONSUMERS WITH PROMOTIONS AND CAMPAIGN ACTIVATION MEASUREMENT

Fobi will now enable manufacturer brands to gain unparalleled access to rich analytics and in-store data, including real-time shopper behaviors, campaign activation, and product performance. Fobi will empower brands to deliver exclusive, highly personalized targeted offers right at the POS, driving customer journeys across all retail channels. Retailers will now be able to create effective and highly customizable receipt and digital marketing campaigns triggered at the till by keywords, basket size, basket composition, previous buying behavior, and more. Personalized Marketing will now build exciting connections between retailers, CPG brands, and their customers to propel the retail industry and Fobi to new heights and expectations.

FOBI 3.0 TO PROVIDE IMMEDIATE IMPACT AND VALUE AT INDUSTRY’S LEADING EVENT GROCERYSHOP

The Company will unveil both the Fobi 3.0 and the all-new connected retail commerce solution at GroceryShop alongside major CPGs in attendance such as Johnson and Johnson, Proctor & Gamble, General Mills, Frito Lay, PepsiCo and premier retailers such as Krogers, Albertsons, 7-11, and Amazon.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson states: “With our launch this week of Fobi 3.0 and our now strategically timed launch of our latest solution at the convenience and grocery premier industry event, we continue our very strong momentum. This is a huge step forward for Fobi, and we believe we are well positioned to transform the retail industry as a whole. As a result of the all-new benefits and functionality that Fobi 3.0 delivers such as personalized digital receipt marketing, providing retailers seamless connectivity to existing IT infrastructure, eliminating the need for POS integration which reduces the friction of retail adoption. Fobi’s proprietary receipt intercept technology will provide the next evolution of delivering automated personalized marketing at scale.”