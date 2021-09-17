checkAd

Fobi Launches Connected Retail Commerce Solution At Industry’s Premier Event For Convenience, Grocers and CPG Brands

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

Fobi CEO Rob Anson and Senior Vice President of Business Development Mike Canevaro to launch new Personalized Digital Receipt Marketing Solution at GroceryShop to be held September 19-22 in Las Vegas, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (TSX.V: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is excited to announce the launch of its latest solution. The Fobi connected retail commerce solution will support real-time POS data connectivity across all banners and channels, in-store, online and mobile to provide retailers and CPG manufacturers with the ability to deliver automated and personalized marketing at scale. 

PERSONALIZED MARKETING TO EMPOWER CPG BRANDS BY PROVIDING THEM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO ENGAGE CONSUMERS WITH PROMOTIONS AND CAMPAIGN ACTIVATION MEASUREMENT 

Fobi will now enable manufacturer brands to gain unparalleled access to rich analytics and in-store data, including real-time shopper behaviors, campaign activation, and product performance. Fobi will empower brands to deliver exclusive, highly personalized targeted offers right at the POS, driving customer journeys across all retail channels. Retailers will now be able to create effective and highly customizable receipt and digital marketing campaigns triggered at the till by keywords, basket size, basket composition, previous buying behavior, and more. Personalized Marketing will now build exciting connections between retailers, CPG brands, and their customers to propel the retail industry and Fobi to new heights and expectations. 

FOBI 3.0 TO PROVIDE IMMEDIATE IMPACT AND VALUE AT INDUSTRY’S LEADING EVENT GROCERYSHOP

The Company will unveil both the Fobi 3.0 and the all-new connected retail commerce solution at GroceryShop alongside major CPGs in attendance such as Johnson and Johnson, Proctor & Gamble, General Mills, Frito Lay, PepsiCo and premier retailers such as Krogers, Albertsons, 7-11, and Amazon. 

Fobi CEO Rob Anson states: “With our launch this week of Fobi 3.0 and our now strategically timed launch of our latest solution at the convenience and grocery premier industry event, we continue our very strong momentum. This is a huge step forward for Fobi, and we believe we are well positioned to transform the retail industry as a whole. As a result of the all-new benefits and functionality that Fobi 3.0 delivers such as personalized digital receipt marketing, providing retailers seamless connectivity to existing IT infrastructure, eliminating the need for POS integration which reduces the friction of retail adoption.  Fobi’s proprietary receipt intercept technology will provide the next evolution of delivering automated personalized marketing at scale.” 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fobi Launches Connected Retail Commerce Solution At Industry’s Premier Event For Convenience, Grocers and CPG Brands Fobi CEO Rob Anson and Senior Vice President of Business Development Mike Canevaro to launch new Personalized Digital Receipt Marketing Solution at GroceryShop to be held September 19-22 in Las Vegas, NevadaVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in ...
Repligen Announces Agreement to Acquire Avitide Inc.
Kelly Launches Program to Connect Job Seekers Who Have a Criminal Record with Companies in Need of ...
Healthpeak Properties Selects View Smart Windows for Second Large-Scale Development in San Diego
Autolus Therapeutics provides an update on its manufacturing facility in Stevenage, UK
Chalice Brands Ltd. Acquires Cannabliss & Co. Retail Chain from Acreage Holdings Inc., Increasing ...
Instil Bio Presents Subset Analysis of Patients with Checkpoint-Refractory Advanced Melanoma from ...
Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment
AB Science announced today that it has received authorization to resume patient enrollment in the ...
ALX Oncology Announces Initiation of Investigator-Sponsored Trial of Evorpacept (ALX148) in ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...