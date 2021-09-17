GTT Completes Sale of Infrastructure Division

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. (OTC: GTTN), “GTT” or “the Company”, a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced the completion of the sale of its infrastructure division to I Squared Capital. The division consists of a pan-European, North American, and subsea fiber network and data center assets and associated infrastructure services provided to customers.



“This is a major milestone for GTT as we move away from infrastructure ownership and maintenance to deepen our focus on serving the global enterprise market with a full array of cloud networking and managed solutions that include SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other vital telecommunication services that enable digital business,” stated Ernie Ortega, GTT CEO. “We have a great team of employees and a company culture that is responsive to the needs of our customers, coupled with an industry-leading internet backbone and a product roadmap aligned to trending market demand. I am confident that our sharper strategic focus will enable us to better serve our customers.”