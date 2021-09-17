checkAd

Accelerating Carbon Neutrality "Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2021) -Online-"

TOKYO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICEF Secretariat announced on September 17 that Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) will host "Innovation for Cool Earth Forum 8th Annual Meeting (ICEF2021)" online from October 6 to 7.

ICEF2020: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106778/202109139949/_prw_PI1fl_HKkJJJyn.jpg

  • Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2021)

    Every year since 2014, METI and NEDO have hosted the Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF) to gather leading international figures in Tokyo to discuss how to combat climate change through technological innovation.

    ICEF's mission is to nurture discussion and collaboration among participants and to disseminate the industry's latest innovations in energy and environmental technologies by providing a place where experts can share their knowledge on how to tackle the 21st century's greatest environmental challenge.

    A distinguished steering committee, consisting of members from all around the world, strives to bring the best minds together to develop a program which addresses forces of change while ensuring they are based on solid evidence.

  • Highlight
    World Movements of "Innovation" for a Decarbonized Society

    In the world, a variety of initiatives across industry, government and academia are being rapidly accelerated toward a Decarbonized Society. There are many diverse climate change challenges, and all stakeholders in society, including the private sector and governments, are called upon to tackle specific actions from short- and long-term perspectives.

  • Outline
    Innovation for Cool Earth Forum 8th Annual Meeting (ICEF2021)

  • Theme
    Pathways to Carbon Neutrality by 2050: Accelerating the Pace of Global Decarbonization

  • Date
    October 6-7, 2021 9:00 a.m.- (JST)* / 0:00 a.m.- (UTC)*
    *All sessions and events will take place during the daytime hours, Japan Standard Time, and will be distributed online.

  • Venue
    Virtual Forum (Live & On-demand)

  • Co-Hosts
    Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
    New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA)
    Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)
    Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF)
    Ministry of the Environment (MOE)

  • Institutional Partners
    International Energy Agency (IEA)
    United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

  • Registration
    https://www.icef.go.jp/register/ (Free of charge)

  • Program
    https://www.icef.go.jp/program/
    The program is subject to change; information is updated regularly.

For more details, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202109139949-O1-v5AFmJUn.pdf




