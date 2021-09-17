checkAd

John J. Haley Succeeds Peter B. Pond as Chair of Maximus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 12:30  |  27   |   |   

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today the planned retirement of Peter B. Pond as Chair of the Board and Board member of Maximus. The Board of Directors unanimously elected John J. Haley to serve as Chair and Anne K. Altman to join Richard A. Montoni as Vice Chair.

Mr. Pond served as a director since 1997 and as Chair of the Board since 2001. He chaired the Compensation Committee and served on the Audit Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee. He served as a champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion, governance, and sound financial practices. He intends to focus on his family’s philanthropic endeavors during his retirement.

“Maximus has benefited greatly from Peter’s contributions. His extensive knowledge of finance developed through a successful career in investment banking, as well as his deep understanding and appreciation for Maximus helped guide the company as we expanded to nine countries, completed numerous strategic acquisitions, and grew to more than 34,000 employees,” stated Mr. Haley, Chair of the Maximus Board of Directors.

Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maximus said, “For more than 20 years, Peter has been pivotal in the transformation of Maximus into the leading health and human services provider for government. I am grateful for his vision, leadership, and extensive knowledge of public company management and oversight. On behalf of the Maximus leadership team, we wish Peter and his family well in his retirement.”

“Since I joined as director, I have been passionate about the mission of Maximus. I firmly believe in the strong management team in place today and their ability to deliver meaningful shareholder value, as well as the employees who make a positive impact upon individuals, families, and communities. It has been an honor to take part of the evolution of the business since joining soon after the Company went public. I wish John, Anne, and the Board of Directors continued success in guiding the exciting future that lays ahead,” commented Mr. Pond.

Mr. Haley’s historical knowledge of Maximus and public company leadership and directorship experience will serve as a strong foundation to drive further shareholder value creation. Mr. Haley previously served as a director from 2002 – 2019 and rejoined the board in 2020. Since January 2016, Mr. Haley has served as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Willis Towers Watson, an insurance broker and human resources and employee benefits consulting firm. Mr. Haley announced his retirement as Chief Executive Officer of Willis Towers Watson effective December 31, 2021.

The Maximus Board currently consists of eight directors, six of whom are independent under NYSE rules and 50% of whom self-identify as a woman and/or Person of Color.

About Maximus

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With approximately 34,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Maximus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

John J. Haley Succeeds Peter B. Pond as Chair of Maximus Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today the planned retirement of Peter B. Pond as Chair of the Board and Board member of Maximus. The Board of Directors unanimously elected John J. Haley to serve as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
GE Renewable Energy, Fraunhofer IGCV, and voxeljet AG Plan to Develop World’s Largest Sand Binder ...
ServiceNow’s Latest Now Platform Release Helps Businesses Workflow the Biggest Challenges of the ...
Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Moderna Announces Health Canada Approves its COVID-19 Vaccine
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020