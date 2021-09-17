checkAd

Dental Cements Market to be worth US$ 1.29 Bn by 2027, Rising Prevalence of Dental Carries Globally to Fuel Expansion of Market, Says TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 12:30  |  37   |   |   

Growth in the number of novel dental cements approvals is projected to drive the global dental cements market

Rising penetration of dental implants and presence of many leading players in Europe are estimated to help in the growth of the regional market in the upcoming years

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing application of dental cements in restorative, orthodontics, and other dental procedures is projected to drive the dental cements market during the forecast period of 2019–2027.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) highlights that the global dental cements market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period to reach the valuation of 1.29 Bn by 2027.

Dental Cements Market: Key Findings

  • Growing Product Demand from Dental Clinics to Open Revenue Streams for Market Players

Specialty dental clinics are gaining preference in certain dental (implant) procedures. The popularity of these among the target population can be attributed to strict adherence to planning processes and adoption of better surgical protocols to improve dental outcomes. These factors are boosting the sales opportunities in global market.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart, Request a Report Sample here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20585

  • Market Players Experience High Demand for Products Manufactured Using Glass Ionomer

Dental cements are produced using different materials such as zinc phosphate, zinc oxide eugenal, composite resins, glass ionomer, and polycarboxylate. Of these, products manufactured using glass ionomer are gaining popularity, owing to their various advantages such as thin film thickness, ability to release fluoride, and high moisture tolerance.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Dental Cements Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=20585

Dental Cements Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in oral health issues and surge in hospital admissions for various dental proceduresacross the globe are some of the key factors driving the global dental cements market. Moreover, the growing consciousness about importance on oral hygiene is expected to help in market growth.
  • Many insurance companies across the globe are offering dental insurance plans. This factor is resulting in increase in dental procedures, thereby fueling the demand for dental cements around the world. Moreover, rapid approvals to newest dental cements components are projected to create promising growth avenues for market players in the forthcoming years.
  • Rising trend of medical tourism and emergence of new formulations &unique cement material types are some of the other key factors shaping the development of the global dental cements market
  • Permanent cements are witnessing high demand, as they are long standing materials with varied features. These include insolubility in oral fluids, good compatibility with dental tissues, and high resistance.
  • The market for dental cements is projected to experience significant growth in Asia Pacific. The market growth in the region can be attributed to presence of higher patient population, growing older population, surging medical tourism, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about oral health.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, ask for custom research here - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=20585

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dental Cements Market to be worth US$ 1.29 Bn by 2027, Rising Prevalence of Dental Carries Globally to Fuel Expansion of Market, Says TMR - Growth in the number of novel dental cements approvals is projected to drive the global dental cements market - Rising penetration of dental implants and presence of many leading players in Europe are estimated to help in the growth of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
PharmaZell and Novasep enter into exclusive negotiations in new drive to create a technology-driven ...
Next-Gen Digital Media, Building Conglomerates Upon Evolving Technology
Grifols acquires Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings, the largest shareholder of Biotest, to increase ...
Demand for Sun Control Films will Skyrocket, Enabling Window Film Market Growth at 5% CAGR through ...
Announcement from Embracer Group's annual general meeting
EdTech and Smart Classroom Market to Record Optimum Gains worth USD 210.3 Billion by 2026 - Zion ...
SC Johnson and Liverpool Football Club Team Up to Tackle Plastic Waste; Anfield Plastic to Become ...
Lingnan study finds one quarter of Hong Kong parents expect to provide financial assistance for ...
Artificial Intelligence Improves Decision-Making in Global Telemedicine Market Booting Uptake, Says ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Blockchain Tech Appears in a Myriad of Financial Applications
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Outdoor Living Structure Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...