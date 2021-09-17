Dental Cements Market to be worth US$ 1.29 Bn by 2027, Rising Prevalence of Dental Carries Globally to Fuel Expansion of Market, Says TMR

- Rising penetration of dental implants and presence of many leading players in Europe are estimated to help in the growth of the regional market in the upcoming years

- Growth in the number of novel dental cements approvals is projected to drive the global dental cements market

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing application of dental cements in restorative, orthodontics, and other dental procedures is projected to drive the dental cements market during the forecast period of 2019–2027.

A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) highlights that the global dental cements market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period to reach the valuation of 1.29 Bn by 2027.

Dental Cements Market: Key Findings

Growing Product Demand from Dental Clinics to Open Revenue Streams for Market Players

Specialty dental clinics are gaining preference in certain dental (implant) procedures. The popularity of these among the target population can be attributed to strict adherence to planning processes and adoption of better surgical protocols to improve dental outcomes. These factors are boosting the sales opportunities in global market.

Market Players Experience High Demand for Products Manufactured Using Glass Ionomer

Dental cements are produced using different materials such as zinc phosphate, zinc oxide eugenal, composite resins, glass ionomer, and polycarboxylate. Of these, products manufactured using glass ionomer are gaining popularity, owing to their various advantages such as thin film thickness, ability to release fluoride, and high moisture tolerance.

Dental Cements Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in oral health issues and surge in hospital admissions for various dental proceduresacross the globe are some of the key factors driving the global dental cements market. Moreover, the growing consciousness about importance on oral hygiene is expected to help in market growth.

Many insurance companies across the globe are offering dental insurance plans. This factor is resulting in increase in dental procedures, thereby fueling the demand for dental cements around the world. Moreover, rapid approvals to newest dental cements components are projected to create promising growth avenues for market players in the forthcoming years.

Rising trend of medical tourism and emergence of new formulations &unique cement material types are some of the other key factors shaping the development of the global dental cements market

Permanent cements are witnessing high demand, as they are long standing materials with varied features. These include insolubility in oral fluids, good compatibility with dental tissues, and high resistance.

The market for dental cements is projected to experience significant growth in Asia Pacific . The market growth in the region can be attributed to presence of higher patient population, growing older population, surging medical tourism, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about oral health.

