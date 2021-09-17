checkAd

DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen sells around 11,000 residential and commercial units to the State of Berlin

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.09.2021, 12:32  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Real Estate
Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen sells around 11,000 residential and commercial units to the State of Berlin

17.09.2021 / 12:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Deutsche Wohnen sells around 11,000 residential and commercial units to the State of Berlin
 

- HOWOGE, degewo and Berlinovo acquire almost 10,700 residential units and more than 200 commercial units from Deutsche Wohnen for about EUR 1.65 billion

- Sale continues constructive cooperation with the State of Berlin, whose state-owned housing companies have already acquired portfolios from Deutsche Wohnen on several occasions

- "Future and Social Housing Pact" ("Zukunfts- und Sozialpakt Wohnen") is part of Deutsche Wohnen's long-standing commitment to a social and sustainable housing industry
 

Berlin, September 17, 2021. Deutsche Wohnen and the State of Berlin have reached an agreement on the sale of selected properties from the company's portfolio. The agreement, which Deutsche Wohnen has concluded with the three state companies HOWOGE Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH, degewo AG and Berlinovo Immobilien Gesellschaft mbH, comprises the sale of nearly 10,700 residential units and more than 200 commercial units in Berlin.

Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen: "With the sale, we are reaffirming our role as a trustworthy partner for the State of Berlin. The current transaction continues the constructive cooperation, following the sale of several portfolios to state-owned housing companies in the past."

Sale is the result of fair and constructive negotiations

The sale of the apartments was announced with the announcement of a business combination in partnership with Vonovia on May 24, 2021, and is part of the "Future and Social Housing Pact" ("Zukunfts- und Sozialpakt Wohnen") for Berlin presented by the companies and the Senate. In this context, a total of around 20,000 apartments have been offered for sale to the state of Berlin by Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia. An agreement was reached for approximately 14,750 residential and 450 commercial units.

Seite 1 von 4
Deutsche Wohnen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: DEUTSCHE WOHNEN Rebound?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen sells around 11,000 residential and commercial units to the State of Berlin DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Real Estate Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen sells around 11,000 residential and commercial units to the State of Berlin 17.09.2021 / 12:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: GRIFOLS, S.A.
DGAP-News: PAION AG GIBT START EINER ZULASSUNGSRELEVANTEN STUDIE FÜR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO(R)) IN DER ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals schließt über 8.500 m umfassendes ...
DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG hebt EBITDA-Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 deutlich an
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon gibt Ergebnisse der Aktionärshauptversammlung bekannt
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Umzug in das hochmoderne Logistikzentrum abgeschlossen.
flatexDEGIRO's Handelsplattform erhält Sonderpreis im Rahmen der Studie 'Champions Digitaler ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: GRIFOLS, S.A.
DGAP-Adhoc: The NAGA Group AG: NAGA FÜHRT KAPITALERHÖHUNG MIT EINEM BRUTTOERLÖS VON 22,7 MILLIONEN EURO ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:19 UhrMilliarden-Wohnungsgeschäft in Berlin unter Dach und Fach
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:32 UhrDGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen verkauft rund 11.000 Wohnungen und Gewerbeeinheiten an das Land Berlin
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11:27 UhrDer neue Dax – vielseitiger und größer
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
05:50 UhrBerliner Senat und Unternehmen informieren über Milliarden-Wohnungsgeschäft
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21DGAP-DD: Deutsche Wohnen SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.09.21DGAP-DD: Deutsche Wohnen SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.09.21DGAP-DD: Deutsche Wohnen SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.09.21DGAP-DD: Deutsche Wohnen SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.09.21DGAP-DD: Deutsche Wohnen SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.09.21DGAP-DD: Deutsche Wohnen SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings