TCM Group A/S Reporting of Manager’s transactions – Chairman’ husband sold shares as part of restructuring personal retirement plan

company announcement

No.103/2021

Tvis, 17 September 2021

Reporting of Manager’s transactions Chairman’ husband sold shares as part of restructuring personal retirement plan

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, TCM Group A/S (the "Company) hereby notifies receipt of notice from Chairman Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae, that her husband has sold shares for approx. DKK 1.6 million as part of restructuring personal retirement plan.

Please see the attachment for details.

For additional information, please contact:
CEO, Torben Paulin, TCM Group, +45 97 43 52 00

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Kø-kkener and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

