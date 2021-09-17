checkAd

Reference is made to the notices dated 14 April and 18 August 2021.  The offshore windfarm support contract for Petrel Explorer has been extended by one more month, bringing the total contract period up to six months, with estimated completion in early November.  This has been the Company’s first operation in the renewables segment, and a demonstration of the adaptability of the Company’s assets and organization.

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 





