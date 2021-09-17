US Navy’s Naval Facilities Engineering System Command selects WSM Pacific SIOP Joint Venture to support West Coast Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization

Naval Facilities Engineering System Command (NAVFAC) Pacific has selected the WSM Pacific SIOP Joint Venture, comprising global engineering and design firms Stantec, WSP USA, and Moffatt & Nichol, to lead multidiscipline architect-engineer services as part of a five-year, US$500 million single award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

The contract will directly support the US Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), focusing on the modernization of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY), Hawaii, and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS), Washington. SIOP is a comprehensive effort to modernize infrastructure at four naval shipyards: PHNSY; PSNS; Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Virginia; and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY), Maine.

The SIOP program is intended to upgrade and improve facilities at the Navy’s four public shipyards to support fleet maintenance and modernization, which ultimately supports the combat readiness of the Navy. The program will focus on modifying and replacing infrastructure to increase efficiency of workflow and operations within the shipyards.

The program will focus on ensuring the shipyards—originally designed and built in the 19th and 20th centuries—are able to sustain and optimize their facilities, utilities, dry docks, equipment, and information technology infrastructure. This recapitalization and reconfiguration effort will help reduce maintenance costs, schedule risks, and reliability issues, while increasing shipyard efficiencies.

Through this IDIQ contract, the WSM Pacific SIOP Joint Venture team will develop design solutions for SIOP’s modernization program, including critical dry dock projects, restoring and optimally placing shipyard facilities, and replacing outdated capital equipment. This IDIQ may also be used for other Navy projects within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations.

The WSM Pacific SIOP Joint Venture, combining the collective experience of three national leaders in waterfront, industrial facilities, and multidisciplinary design, was formed specifically to support this contract.

“We’re honored to build on our long-term history supporting the US Navy’s shipyard infrastructure and have a deep appreciation for the mission and magnitude of the SIOP program,” said Chris Williams, senior vice president for Stantec’s US Federal Program. “As part of the WSM Pacific SIOP Joint Venture, we look forward to playing a key role in helping to modernize America’s waterfronts to deliver the shipyards America needs.”