Can-Fite to Participate in Three Upcoming Pharma Partnering Conferences

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd . (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced its Vice President of Business of Development Dr. Sari Fishman will participate in three upcoming conferences to conduct meetings with potential development and commercialization partners for the Company’s portfolio of drug candidates.

BioPharm America 2021

Virtual Conference: part of Biotech Week Boston

Date: September 20 - 23, 2021

TAP Diabetes 2021

Virtual Conference: Therapeutics Area Partnership (TAP) specialized partnering event for diabetes

Date: October 5 - 7, 2021

BIO-Europe 2021

Virtual Conference: bringing global biopharma together to build partnerships that facilitate innovation

Date: October 25 - 29, 2021

Can-Fite currently has out-licensing agreements for its Namodenoson and Piclidenoson drug candidates in several territories and has received approximately $20 million in upfront and milestone payments to date with additional potential milestone payments of up to approximately $130 million, plus double-digit royalties on net sales following regulatory approval.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, inflammatory disease and COVID-19. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is currently in a Phase III trial for psoriasis and a Phase II study in the treatment of moderate COVID-19. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is headed into a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, and a Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,500 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: www.can-fite.com.