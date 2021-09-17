Manchester United PLC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results

checkAd

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the “Company” and the “Group”) – one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world - today announced financial results for the 2021 fiscal fourth quarter and twelve months ended 30 June 2021.

Management Commentary
 Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, “It has been an exciting start to the season at Old Trafford, with capacity crowds in attendance for the first time in almost 18 months. We were delighted to welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo to the club, along with Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton, to further reinforce the progress that our first team has been making under Ole. This was made possible by the strength of our operating model, with sustained investment in the team underpinned by robust commercial revenues. Everyone associated with Manchester United can be proud of the resilience we have shown through the challenges created by the pandemic and we look forward to the rest of the season and beyond with great optimism.”

Key Financials (unaudited)

£ million (except loss per share)

Twelve months ended
 30 June

 

Three months ended
 30 June

 

 

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Commercial revenue

232.2

279.0

(16.8%)

51.8

59.4

(12.8%)

Broadcasting revenue

254.8

140.2

81.7%

39.9

16.6

140.4%

Matchday revenue

7.1

89.8

(92.1%)

2.3

5.5

(58.2%)

Total revenue

494.1

509.0

(2.9%)

94.0

81.5

15.3%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

95.1

132.1

(28.0%)

(10.5)

(2.7)

288.9%

Operating (loss)/profit

(36.9)

5.2

-

(36.7)

(39.0)

(5.9%)

 

Loss for the period (i.e. net loss) (2)

(92.2)

(23.2)

297.4%

(107.7)

(36.5)

195.1%

Basic loss per share (pence)

(56.60)

(14.14)

300.3%

(66.08)

(22.36)

195.5%

Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)(1)

(44.7)

(12.9)

246.5%

(33.7)

(35.3)

(4.5%)

Adjusted basic loss per share (pence)(1)

(27.41)

(7.83)

250.1%

(20.67)

(21.59)

(4.3%)

 

Non-current and current borrowings

530.2

525.6

0.9%

530.2

525.6

0.9%

Cash and cash equivalents

110.7

51.5

115.0%

110.7

51.5

115.0%

Net debt(1)/(3)

419.5

474.1

(11.5%)

419.5

474.1

(11.5%)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted loss for the period, adjusted basic loss per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See “Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use” on page 8 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group’s financial condition and results of operations.

(2) During the fourth quarter of the year ended 30 June 2021, the UK Corporation tax rate increase from 19% to 25%, effective April 2023, was substantively enacted, necessitating a remeasurement of the existing UK deferred tax liability position. This resulted in a non-cash deferred tax charge of £11.2 million in the period. Furthermore, given the current US federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, we expect future US tax liabilities to be sheltered by future foreign tax credits arising from UK tax paid. Consequently, we have written down the existing US deferred tax asset, on the basis it is no longer expected to give rise to a future economic benefit. This has resulted in a further non-cash deferred tax charge of £66.6 million in the period. Future increases in the US federal corporate income tax rate could result in a reversal of the US deferred tax asset write down.

(3) The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged. Non-current and current borrowings and cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June 2021 reflect the impact a £60.0 million drawdown on our £200 million revolving credit facilities during the second fiscal quarter.

COVID-19 Impact
 The ongoing pandemic and measures to prevent further spread continued to disrupt our businesses for the year ended 30 June 2021, most significantly in Matchday and Commercial operations. The Old Trafford Stadium, Museum and Stadium Tour operations remained closed to visitors throughout the financial year until part way into the fourth fiscal quarter. In line with government guidelines, and with a variety of safety measures and protocols in place, including reduced fan capacity, Old Trafford Stadium welcomed back 10,000 supporters for the final home match of the season.

Commencement of playing the 2020/21 Premier league fixtures was delayed until 19 September 2020, due to the deferred completion of the 2019/20 season. 2020/21 matches were played over a more condensed period with most of the current season shortfall being played in the third and fourth quarters, as outlined below.

During fiscal 2021, thirty-three home matches across all competitions were played behind closed doors, plus one home Premier League fixture, which was played with a significantly reduced fan capacity. This is compared with a total of twenty-three home matches with fans in attendance and one home match played behind closed doors during the prior year, creating a significant shortfall in Matchday revenues.

From a Commercial revenue standpoint, the first team’s pre-season tour, scheduled for the start of fiscal 2021, had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions, sponsorship revenue was further impacted by COVID-19 related variations and the Old Trafford Megastore was closed for parts of the year due to government-imposed restrictions.

The Matchday and Commercial revenue shortfalls have been largely offset by an increase in Broadcasting revenues, due to the men’s first team’s participation in the UEFA Champions League, strong performance in both the Premier League and the UEFA Europa League, and the impact of completing the 2019/20 domestic and UEFA competitions during the current first fiscal quarter.

Whilst the majority of remaining UK government-imposed restrictions have been lifted subsequent to the end of fiscal 2021 and Old Trafford stadium has welcomed back fans at full capacity, the nature of the ongoing pandemic may result in government restrictions being re-imposed in the future. Given ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing revenue or adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2022 at this time.

Phasing of Premier League games

 

Quarter 1

 

Quarter 2

 

Quarter 3

 

Quarter 4

 

Total

2020/21 season

 

2

 

13

 

14

 

9

 

38

2019/20 remaining season

 

6

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

6

Total FY 2021

 

8

 

13

 

14

 

9

 

44

2019/20 season

 

7

 

13

 

9

 

3

 

32

2018/19 season

 

7

 

13

 

11

 

7

 

38

Working Capital and Liquidity
 As of 30 June 2021, the Company had £110.7 million of cash balances together with access to an additional £140.0 million available under the Company’s revolving credit facilities. This has provided the financial flexibility to support the Club through the ongoing disruption caused by COVID-19.

Revenue Analysis

Commercial
 Commercial revenue for the year was £232.2 million, a decrease of £46.8 million, or 16.8%, over the prior year.

  • Sponsorship revenue was £140.2 million, a decrease of £42.5 million, or 23.3%, over the prior year, primarily due to no 2020/21 pre-season tour taking place as a result of COVID-19 and COVID-19 related variations; and
  • Retail, Merchandising, Apparel & Product Licensing revenue was £92.0 million, a decrease of £4.3 million, or 4.5%, over the prior year, due to the closure of the Megastore for parts of the year in line with government-imposed restrictions and significantly reduced Megastore foot traffic given, prior to the final home match of the season, all home matches were played behind closed doors. This has been partially offset by the impact of an increase in online demand.

For the quarter, commercial revenue was £51.8 million, a decrease of £7.6 million, or 12.8%, over the prior year quarter.

  • Sponsorship revenue was £30.1 million, a decrease of £9.1 million, or 23.2% over the prior year quarter, primarily due to COVID-19 related variations; and
  • Retail, Merchandising, Apparel & Product Licensing revenue was £21.7 million, an increase of £1.5 million, or 7.4%, over the prior year quarter, due to re-opening of the Megastore on 12 April 2021. In the prior year, the Megastore was closed from mid-March 2020 until mid-June 2020.

Broadcasting
 Broadcasting revenue for the year was £254.8 million, an increase of £114.6 million, or 81.7%, over the prior year, primarily due to participation in the UEFA Champions League in the current year, plus the impact of playing twenty additional home and away games in the current year, following the deferral of ten 2019/20 home and away games into the 2020/21 first fiscal quarter.

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £39.9 million, an increase of £23.3 million, or 140.4%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing ten more home and away games across all competitions in the current year quarter as a result of the prior year postponement of 2019/20 competitions, plus the impact of progression to the UEFA Europa League Final in the current year quarter.

Matchday
 Matchday revenue for the year was £7.1 million, a decrease of £82.7 million, or 92.1%, over the prior year, due to all matches prior to the final home match of the season being played behind closed doors. Twenty-three home games were played in the prior year period with fans in attendance, prior to the postponement of all competitions.

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £2.3 million, a decrease of £3.2 million, or 58.2%, over the prior year quarter.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses
 Total operating expenses for the year were £538.4 million, an increase of £16.2 million, or 3.1%, over the prior year.

Employee benefit expenses
 Employee benefit expenses for the year were £322.6 million, an increase of £38.6 million, or 13.6%, over the prior year, primarily due to contracted increases in player salaries as a result of participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Other operating expenses
 Other operating expenses for the year were £76.4 million, a decrease of £16.5 million, or 17.8%, over the prior year, primarily due to reduced business activity as a result of COVID-19. This includes the impact of no 2020/21 pre-season tour, all matches prior to the final home match of the season being played behind closed doors, travel savings and reduced costs related to the fall in activity at the Old Trafford Megastore.

Depreciation, impairment and amortization
 Depreciation and impairment for the year was £15.0 million, a decrease of £3.6 million, or 19.4%, over the prior year, primarily due to prior year impairment of investment property following the impact of COVID-19. Amortization for the year was £124.4 million, a decrease of £2.3 million, or 1.8%, over the prior year. The unamortized balance of registrations at 30 June 2021 was £327.3 million.

Profit on disposal of intangible assets
 Profit on disposal of intangible assets for the year was £7.4 million, compared to £18.4 million for the prior year.

Net finance income/(costs)
 Net finance income for the year was £12.9 million, compared to net finance costs of £26.0 million for the prior year, a favourable swing of £38.9 million, primarily due to unrealized foreign exchange gains on unhedged USD borrowings in the current year compared to unrealized foreign exchange losses on unhedged USD borrowings in the prior year.

Income tax
 The income tax expense for the year was £68.2 million, compared to an expense of £2.4 million in the prior year. During the fourth quarter of the year ended 30 June 2021, the UK Corporation tax rate increase from 19% to 25% was substantively enacted, necessitating a remeasurement of the existing UK deferred tax liability position. This resulted in a non-cash deferred tax charge of £11.2 million in the period. Furthermore, given the current US federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, we expect future US tax liabilities to be sheltered by future foreign tax credits arising from UK tax paid. Consequently, we have written down the existing US deferred tax asset, on the basis it is no longer expected to give rise to a future economic benefit. This has resulted in a further non-cash deferred tax charge of £66.6 million in the period. Future increases in the US federal corporate income tax rate could result in a reversal of the US deferred tax asset write down.

Cash flows
 Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) increased by £59.2 million in the year, compared to a decrease of £256.1 million in the prior year.

Net cash inflow from operating activities for the year was £113.1 million, an increase of £116.9 million compared to a net cash outflow of £3.8 million for the prior year. This is primarily due to the timing of cash receipts on commercial contractual arrangements, participation in the UEFA Champions League in the current year and the deferral of 2019/20 broadcasting monies into the current period upon completion of all competitions. This is partially offset by the deferral of VAT payments for the quarters ended February and May 2020 in line with UK government business support measures provided during COVID-19.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the year was £6.2 million, a decrease of £15.1 million over the prior year.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the year was £92.2 million, a decrease of £99.4 million over the prior year.

Net expenditure on derivative financial assets for the year was £0.9 million, compared to £nil for the prior year.

Net cash inflow from financing activities for the year was £47.6 million, compared net cash outflow of £46.4 million in the prior year. Current year cash inflow includes a drawdown of £60.0 million on our revolving facilities.

Net debt
 Net Debt as of 30 June 2021 was £419.5 million, compared to £474.1 million as of 30 June 2020.

Conference Call Details
 The Company’s conference call to review fiscal 2021 and fourth quarter results will be broadcast live over the internet today, 17 September 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available on Manchester United’s investor relations website at http://ir.manutd.com. Thereafter, a replay of the webcast will be available for thirty days.

About Manchester United
 Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 143-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Cautionary Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning certain expectations and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “seek,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “possible” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627) as supplemented by the risk factors contained in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Statement Regarding Unaudited Financial Information
 The unaudited financial information set forth is preliminary and subject to adjustments. The audit of the financial statements and related notes to be included in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 30 June 2021 is still in progress. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA
 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit/(loss) for the period before depreciation and impairment, amortization, profit on disposal of intangible assets, net finance income/costs, and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation, impairment and amortization), material volatile items (primarily profit on disposal of intangible assets), capital structure (primarily finance income/costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of loss/profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)
 Adjusted loss for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (including foreign exchange losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues), and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting/adding the adjusted tax expense/credit for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 21%; 2020: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate. The UK Corporation tax rate increase from 19% to 25%, substantively enacted as at 30 June 2021, is effective from 1 April 2023.

In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a ‘normalized’ tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2020: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted loss for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share
 Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted loss for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted loss per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the “Equity Plan”). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

4. Net debt
 Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.

Key Performance Indicators

 

Twelve months ended
30 June

Three months ended
30 June

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Commercial % of total revenue

47.0%

54.8%

55.1%

72.9%

Broadcasting % of total revenue

51.6%

27.6%

42.5%

20.4%

Matchday % of total revenue

1.4%

17.6%

2.4%

6.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020/21
Season

Carryover
 2019/20
Season

2019/20
Season

2020/21
Season

2019/20
Season

Home Matches Played

 

 

 

 

 

PL

19

3

16

5

1

UEFA competitions

7

1

4

2

-

Domestic Cups

4

-

4

-

-

Away Matches Played

 

 

 

 

 

PL

19

3

16

4

2

UEFA competitions

8

2

5

3

-

Domestic Cups

4

1

6

-

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

Employees at period end

971

1,000

971

1,000

Employee benefit expenses % of revenue

65.3%

55.8%

89.1%

90.1%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(unaudited; in £ thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data)

 

 

 

Twelve months ended
 30 June

 

Three months ended
 30 June

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenue from contracts with customers

 

494,117

 

 

509,041

 

 

94,009

 

 

81,504

 

Operating expenses

 

(538,424

)

 

(522,204

)

 

(137,848

)

 

(122,747

)

Profit on disposal of intangible assets

 

7,381

 

 

18,384

 

 

7,122

 

 

2,317

 

Operating (loss)/profit

 

(36,926

)

 

5,221

 

 

(36,717

)

 

(38,926

)

Finance costs

 

(36,411

)

 

(27,391

)

 

(6,619

)

 

(7,690

)

Finance income

 

49,310

 

 

1,352

 

 

1,235

 

 

78

 

Net finance income/(costs)

 

12,899

 

 

(26,039

)

 

(5,384

)

 

(7,612

)

Loss before tax

 

(24,027

)

 

(20,818

)

 

(42,101

)

 

(46,538

)

Income tax (expense)/credit(1)

 

(68,189

)

 

(2,415

)

 

(65,562

)

 

10,023

 

Loss for the period

 

(92,216

)

 

(23,233

)

 

(107,663

)

 

(36,515

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted loss per share (pence) (2)

 

(56.60

)

 

(14.14

)

 

(66.08

)

 

(22.36

)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic and diluted loss per share (thousands) (2)

 

162,939

 

 

164,253

 

 

162,939

 

 

163,316

 

(1) During the fourth quarter of the year ended 30 June 2021, the UK Corporation tax rate increase from 19% to 25% was substantively enacted, necessitating a remeasurement of the existing UK deferred tax liability position. This resulted in a non-cash deferred tax charge of £11.2 million in the period. Furthermore, given the current US federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, we expect future US tax liabilities to be sheltered by future foreign tax credits arising from UK tax paid. Consequently, we have written down the existing US deferred tax asset, on the basis it is no longer expected to give rise to a future economic benefit. This has resulted in a further non-cash deferred tax charge of £66.6 million in the period. Future increases in the US federal corporate income tax rate could result in a reversal of the US deferred tax asset write down.

(2) For the twelve and three months ended 30 June 2021 and the twelve and three months ended 30 June 2020, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited; in £ thousands)

   

 

 

As of 30 June

 

 

2021

 

2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment

 

247,059

 

254,439

Right-of-use assets

 

4,383

 

4,559

Investment properties

 

20,553

 

20,827

Intangible assets

 

754,467

 

775,170

Deferred tax asset

 

-

 

58,362

Trade receivables

 

20,404

 

43,694

Derivative financial instruments

 

499

 

1,609

 

 

1,047,365

 

1,158,660

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Inventories

 

2,080

 

2,186

Prepayments

 

7,407

 

6,503

Contract assets – accrued revenue

 

40,544

 

45,966

Trade receivables

 

50,370

 

115,985

Other receivables

 

460

 

239

Income tax receivable

 

1,108

 

1,214

Derivative financial instruments

 

318

 

1,174

Cash and cash equivalents

 

110,658

 

51,539

 

 

212,945

 

224,806

Total assets

 

1,260,310

 

1,383,466

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)

(unaudited; in £ thousands)

   

 

 

As of 30 June

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

53

 

 

53

 

Share premium

 

68,822

 

 

68,822

 

Treasury shares

 

(21,305

)

 

(21,305

)

Merger reserve

 

249,030

 

 

249,030

 

Hedging reserve

 

(10,436

)

 

(32,565

)

Retained (deficit)/earnings

 

(13,652

)

 

87,197

 

 

 

272,512

 

 

351,232

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

35,546

 

 

31,337

 

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

 

22,942

 

 

18,759

 

Trade and other payables

 

67,517

 

 

51,322

 

Borrowings

 

465,049

 

 

520,010

 

Lease liabilities

 

3,083

 

 

3,326

 

Derivative financial instruments

 

5,472

 

 

9,136

 

Provisions

 

4,157

 

 

-

 

 

 

603,766

 

 

633,890

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

 

117,984

 

 

171,574

 

Trade and other payables

 

192,661

 

 

216,093

 

Income tax liabilities

 

6,036

 

 

4,005

 

Borrowings

 

65,187

 

 

5,605

 

Lease liabilities

 

1,257

 

 

1,067

 

Derivative financial instruments

 

262

 

 

-

 

Provisions

 

645

 

 

-

 

 

 

384,032

 

 

398,344

 

Total equity and liabilities

 

1,260,310

 

 

1,383,466

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited; in £ thousands)

     

 

 

Twelve months ended
30 June

 

Three months ended
 30 June

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash generated from operations (see supplemental note 4)

 

137,778

 

 

17,569

 

 

27,614

 

 

1,675

 

Interest paid

 

(20,542

)

 

(20,456

)

 

(1,680

)

 

(2,006

)

Interest received

 

3

 

 

1,247

 

 

1

 

 

82

 

Tax paid

 

(4,156

)

 

(2,180

)

 

(1,128

)

 

(283

)

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities

 

113,083

 

 

(3,820

)

 

24,807

 

 

(532

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments for property, plant and equipment

 

(6,241

)

 

(21,291

)

 

(1,301

)

 

(3,599

)

Payments for intangible assets

 

(138,189

)

 

(220,577

)

 

(11,629

)

 

(8,847

)

Proceeds from sale of intangible assets

 

45,996

 

 

29,022

 

 

13,916

 

 

3,788

 

Payments for derivative financial assets

 

(939

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Net cash (outflow)/inflow from investing activities

 

(99,373

)

 

(212,846

)

 

986

 

 

(8,658

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of treasury shares

 

-

 

 

(21,305

)

 

-

 

 

(17,933

)

Proceeds from borrowings

 

60,000

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Principal elements of lease payments

 

(1,641

)

 

(1,865

)

 

(410

)

 

(705

)

Dividends paid

 

(10,718

)

 

(23,229

)

 

-

 

 

(11,906

)

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities

 

47,641

 

 

(46,399

)

 

(410

)

 

(30,544

)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

61,351

 

 

(263,065

)

 

25,383

 

 

(39,734

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

51,539

 

 

307,637

 

 

84,715

 

 

90,251

 

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(2,232

)

 

6,967

 

 

560

 

 

1,022

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

110,658

 

 

51,539

 

 

110,658

 

 

51,539

 

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information
 Manchester United plc (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (together the “Group”) is a men’s and women’s professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.

2 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted EBITDA

 

 

Twelve months ended
30 June

 

Three months ended
30 June

 

 

2021
 £’000

   

2020
£’000

   

2021
 £’000

   

2020
£’000

 

Loss for the period

 

(92,216

)

 

(23,233

)

 

(107,663

)

 

(36,515

)

Adjustments:

 

 

   

 

   

 

   

 

 

Income tax expense/(credit)

 

68,189

 

 

2,415

 

 

65,562

 

 

(10,023

)

Net finance (income)/costs

 

(12,899

)

 

26,039

 

 

5,384

 

 

7,612

 

Profit on disposal of intangible assets

 

(7,381

)

 

(18,384

)

 

(7,122

)

 

(2,317

)

Amortization

 

124,398

 

 

126,756

 

 

29,668

 

 

30,966

 

Depreciation and impairment

 

14,959

 

 

18,543

 

 

3,715

 

 

7,592

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

95,050

 

 

132,136

 

 

(10,456

)

 

(2,685

)

3 Reconciliation of loss for the period to adjusted loss for the period and adjusted basic and diluted loss per share

 

 

Twelve months ended
30 June

 

Three months ended
30 June

 

 

 

2021
 £’000

   

2020
£’000

   

2021
 £’000

   

2020
£’000

 

Loss for the period

 

(92,216

)

 

(23,233

)

 

(107,663

)

 

(36,515

)

Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings

 

(48,015

)

 

4,436

 

 

(1,060

)

 

1,846

 

Foreign exchange losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues

 

14,631

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives

 

881

 

 

95

 

 

520

 

 

56

 

Income tax expense/(credit)

 

68,189

 

 

2,415

 

 

65,562

 

 

(10,023

)

Adjusted loss before tax

 

(56,530

)

 

(16,287

)

 

(42,641

)

 

(44,636

)

Adjusted income tax credit (using a normalized tax rate of 21% (2020: 21%))

 

11,871

 

 

3,420

 

 

8,955

 

 

9,374

 

Adjusted (loss) for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss))

 

(44,659

)

 

(12,867

)

 

(33,686

)

 

(35,262

)

 

 

 

   

 

   

 

   

 

 

Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share:

 

 

   

 

   

 

   

 

 

Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share (pence)(1)

 

(27.41

)

 

(7.83

)

 

(20.67

)

 

(21.59

)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted basic and diluted loss per share (thousands) (1)

 

162,939

 

 

164,253

 

 

162,939

 

 

163,316

 

(1) For the twelve and three months ended 30 June 2021 and the twelve and three months ended 30 June 2020 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

4 Cash generated from operations

 

 

Twelve months ended
30 June

 

Three months ended
30 June

 

 

2021
 £’000

   

2020
£’000

   

2021
 £’000

   

2020
£’000

 

Loss for the period

 

(92,216

)

 

(23,233

)

 

(107,663

)

 

(36,515

)

Income tax expense/(credit)

 

68,189

 

 

2,415

 

 

65,562

 

 

(10,023

)

Loss before income tax

 

(24,027

)

 

(20,818

)

 

(42,101

)

 

(46,538

)

Adjustments for:

 

 

   

 

   

 

   

 

 

Depreciation and impairment

 

14,959

 

 

18,543

 

 

3,715

 

 

7,592

 

Amortization

 

124,398

 

 

126,756

 

 

29,668

 

 

30,966

 

Profit on disposal of intangible assets

 

(7,381

)

 

(18,384

)

 

(7,122

)

 

(2,317

)

Net finance (income)/costs

 

(12,899

)

 

26,039

 

 

5,384

 

 

7,612

 

Non-cash employee benefit expense - equity-settled share-based payments

 

2,085

 

 

818

 

 

(159

)

 

227

 

Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on operating activities

 

874

 

 

(816

)

 

105

 

 

110

 

Reclassified from hedging reserve

 

2,239

 

 

12,180

 

 

2,063

 

 

3,192

 

Changes in working capital:

 

 

   

 

   

 

   

 

 

Inventories

 

106

 

 

(56

)

 

283

 

 

217

 

Prepayments

 

(282

)

 

6,527

 

 

5,026

 

 

4,365

 

Contract assets – accrued revenue

 

5,422

 

 

(6,434

)

 

9,735

 

 

(3,266

)

Trade receivables

 

71,695

 

 

(83,197

)

 

(18,121

)

 

(77,226

)

Other receivables

 

(221

)

 

949

 

 

1,023

 

 

(118

)

Contract liabilities – deferred revenue

 

(49,407

)

 

(33,167

)

 

20,881

 

 

65,531

 

Trade and other payables

 

5,415

 

 

(11,371

)

 

12,432

 

 

11,328

 

Provisions

 

4,802

 

 

-

 

 

4,802

 

 

-

 

Cash generated from operations

 

137,778

 

 

17,569

 

 

27,614

 

 

1,675

 

 

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") – one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world - today announced financial results for the 2021 fiscal fourth quarter and twelve months ended 30 June 2021.

