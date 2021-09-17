HempFusion Announces Increase to Private Placement

“We received quite a few requests from our large network of retail investors, brokers, and funds, to allow further access into this small strategic private placement,” commented Dr. Jason Mitchell, HempFusion’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “While we continue to maintain a strong balance sheet, the incoming funds represent strong investors with expected long term time horizons, and we’re excited to welcome them into our Company at such a pivotal time,” continued Dr. Mitchell.

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from USD $2,000,000 to over USD $2,500,000 (the “Private Placement”). This increase is designed to accommodate additional demand that the Company has received in the financing.

The closing of the Private Placement has been extended to September 30, 2021 and remains subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Full details of the Private Placement are set out in the Company’s news release issued on August 27, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Further, the Company announces that David Doherty has resigned as a director of the Company effective September 17, 2021. The board of directors of the Company expresses their appreciation to Mr. Doherty for his contribution to the Company.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.