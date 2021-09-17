checkAd

Carbon Streaming Announces Share Consolidation

Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (FSE: M2QA) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, in connection with the previously announced potential additional listing of its common shares (“Common Shares”) on a U.S. exchange, such as the Nasdaq or the NYSE, the Company is implementing a consolidation (reverse stock split) of the Common Shares (“Consolidation”).

The board of directors has determined in accordance with the constating documents of the Company that the Consolidation will be on the basis of one post-Consolidation Common Share for every five pre-Consolidation Common Shares (1-for-5). “The share consolidation is an important step in our previously announced U.S. listing strategy,” said Justin Cochrane, President and CEO of Carbon Streaming. “We believe it could allow Carbon Streaming the opportunity to significantly broaden our reach to new potential investors when we list on a U.S. exchange, which in turn could provide the Company with increased flexibility, enhanced liquidity and a higher profile with potential investors.”

Subject to approval of the NEO Exchange Inc., the Common Shares are expected to commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis within the next 3 to 5 weeks.

Registered shareholders holding share certificates will be mailed a letter of transmittal by the Company’s transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, advising of the Consolidation and instructing them to surrender their share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares for replacement certificates or a direct registration advice representing their post-Consolidation Common Shares. Until surrendered for exchange, following the effective date of the Consolidation, each share certificate formerly representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares will be deemed to represent the number of whole post-Consolidation Common Shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. If, as a result of the Consolidation, a shareholder would otherwise be entitled to a fraction of a Common Share in respect of the total aggregate number of pre-consolidation Common Shares held by such shareholder, no such fractional Common Share will be awarded. The aggregate number of Common Shares that such shareholder is entitled to will, if the fraction is less than one half of one share, be rounded down to the next closest whole number of Common Shares, and if the fraction is at least one half of one share, be rounded up to one whole Common Share.

