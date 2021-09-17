EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Meeting

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that a late-breaking abstract highlighting topline data for the Phase 1 DAVIO trial of EYP-1901 in wet AMD has been selected for presentation at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Meeting to be held from November 12 – 15, 2021.

Retina Subspecialty Day

Title: Results Of a Phase 1 Dose Escalation Open Label Trial Of EYP-1901 in Previously Treated Wet AMD Patients

Date and Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST

Presenter: David S. Boyer MD

The Phase 1 DAVIO open-label, dose escalation trial, examines wet AMD patients who were responsive to previous anti-VEGF treatments. EYP-1901 is delivered via a single intravitreal injection in the physician's office. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety, and key secondary endpoints are best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and central subfield thickness.

About EYP-1901

EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EYP-1901 combines a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint’s proprietary Durasert sustained release technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Vorolanib provided clear efficacy signals in two prior human trials in wet AMD as an orally delivered therapy with no significant ocular adverse events. Preclinical studies of EYP-1901 have shown anti-VEGF activity in disease models of ocular neovascularization and no serious safety issues were observed. EYP-1901 is initially being developed as a treatment of wet AMD, with the potential for additional indications in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.