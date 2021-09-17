checkAd

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that a late-breaking abstract highlighting topline data for the Phase 1 DAVIO trial of EYP-1901 in wet AMD has been selected for presentation at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Meeting to be held from November 12 – 15, 2021.

Presentation details are as follows:

Retina Subspecialty Day
Title: Results Of a Phase 1 Dose Escalation Open Label Trial Of EYP-1901 in Previously Treated Wet AMD Patients
Date and Time: Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST
Presenter: David S. Boyer MD

The Phase 1 DAVIO open-label, dose escalation trial, examines wet AMD patients who were responsive to previous anti-VEGF treatments. EYP-1901 is delivered via a single intravitreal injection in the physician's office. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety, and key secondary endpoints are best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and central subfield thickness.

About EYP-1901

EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EYP-1901 combines a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint’s proprietary Durasert sustained release technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Vorolanib provided clear efficacy signals in two prior human trials in wet AMD as an orally delivered therapy with no significant ocular adverse events. Preclinical studies of EYP-1901 have shown anti-VEGF activity in disease models of ocular neovascularization and no serious safety issues were observed. EYP-1901 is initially being developed as a treatment of wet AMD, with the potential for additional indications in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 Annual Meeting WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment
Kelly Launches Program to Connect Job Seekers Who Have a Criminal Record with Companies in Need of ...
Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC HIRES EX DKSH SENIOR EXECUTIVE DR TANJA SCHAFFER, TO HEAD UP ITS GLOBAL INGREDIENTS BUSINESS ...
Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 ...
World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter
Yara curtails ammonia production due to increased natural gas prices
Repligen Announces Agreement to Acquire Avitide Inc.
D-BOX Becomes the Official Haptic Supplier of Adrenalin GmbH
Biophytis Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...