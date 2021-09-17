AMIN SHAHIDI, FORMER SENSORMATIC SENIOR EXECUTIVE, JOINS VSBLTY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHILADELPHIA, PA., September 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)—VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, announced today the addition of Amin Shahidi, a former senior strategy executive with Sensormatic, to the VSBLTY Board of Directors. Shahidi brings more than 25 years of high-impact, leadership, digital transformational consulting and consumer/retail expertise to the fast-growing technology company. Most recently, Shahidi was Vice President Global Strategy, Alliances and M&A for Sensormatic Solutions.

In making the announcement, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said Shahidi has long recognized the value of VSBLTY retail analytics and security application. “In fact, he often championed our service and technology capabilities to his clients and co-executives at Sensormatic.” Hutton said, adding, “He will make an immediate and direct impact on the strategy of the company.”