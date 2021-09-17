Trevena to Present at the Oppenheimer 2021 Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

checkAd

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Carrie Bourdow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trevena, will present at the Oppenheimer 2021 Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit being held virtually from September 20th – 23rd.

Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, September 21st, 2021
Time: 8:15 a.m. ET
Presenter: Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/trvn/2838334

A link to the webcast will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://www.trevena.com/investors/events-presentations/ir-calendar. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the website and available for approximately 30 days following the event.

Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO and Barry Shin, Chief Financial Officer, will be scheduling virtual 1x1 meetings and encourage investors to schedule a time during the conference. If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company’s novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes four differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, and TRV027 for acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients.

