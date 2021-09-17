checkAd

Bitfarms Ltd. Engages LHA for Investor Relations and Advisory Services

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company currently powering over 1% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, today announces it has retained LHA Investor Relations, a leading IR and strategic advisory firm.

LHA will focus on expanding market awareness for Bitfarms and conveying the Company's integrated business model and global growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. LHA plans to build greater investor community awareness through enhanced communications, drive investor and sell-side analyst targeting, organize non-deal roadshows, and provide capital markets advisory services.

LHA partners with public and private companies to implement custom-designed, strategic investor relations programs utilizing industry best practices. Founded in 1984 with headquarters in New York and offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco, LHA is comprised of seasoned professionals working in teams serving companies across multiple sectors with market capitalizations ranging up to over $10 billion.

“Recognizing LHA’s veteran presence in capital markets and deep experience with larger, high-growth companies, we believe LHA is a perfect fit for our company as we transition beyond a micro-cap company,” said Bitfarms CEO Emiliano Grodzki.

LHA has been engaged at a rate of US$20,000 per month for an initial term of six months. The engagement may be cancelled after ninety days upon thirty days’ notice. LHA and its directors, officers and employees are arm’s length to Bitfarms and do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Bitfarms or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The agreement with LHA is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

