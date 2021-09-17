checkAd

Gritstone Announces Dosing of First Solid Tumor Patient with Optimized SLATE “Off-the-Shelf” Mutant KRAS-directed Neoantigen Immunotherapy in Phase 2 Clinical Trial

  • SLATE version (v) 1, Gritstone’s “off the-shelf" neoantigen immunotherapy (including KRAS, TP53 mutations), elicited multiple molecular responses and an unconfirmed RECIST radiologic response in patients with NSCLC who had progressed on prior immunotherapy
  • SLATE v2 (a mutant KRAS-focused version), which is optimized for increased immune response, has been administered to the first patient in Phase 2 testing

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next generation cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced results with its SLATE v1 product (“off-the-shelf" shared neoantigen immunotherapy in combination with intravenous nivolumab and subcutaneous ipilimumab) and dosing of the first patient in a Phase 2 clinical trial of the optimized SLATE v2 product. SLATE v2 has been engineered, based on human translational immunology data from v1 patients, to drive a more potent immune response to mutant KRAS neoantigens than were observed with SLATE v1. The data from SLATE v1 will be reviewed during the company’s previously announced investor event taking place today at 1:30pm ET.

The v1 format of the SLATE immunotherapy was studied in a Phase 1/2 study, in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, in 26 patients with metastatic solid tumors, largely focused on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). There were no safety signals of note with the most common adverse events being low grade, self-limiting fever and injection site reactions. SLATE v1 exhibited evidence of efficacy in patients with NSCLC who had all progressed on prior anti-PD-(L)1 therapy (often in combination with chemotherapy) – with molecular responses (>50% decrease in ctDNA levels in the blood from baseline) observed in 3/5 NSCLC patients who were eligible for analysis.

SLATE v1 demonstrated the greatest activity in 6 NSCLC patients with the KRASmut G12C presented by the HLA protein A*02:01. Among these patients, ctDNA responses were observed in 66% of these patients (2/3 eligible for analysis), correlating with clinical benefit, and a RECIST radiologic response (unconfirmed) was observed in one 2nd line patient who had progressed after 3 months of 1st line chemo-immunotherapy. One patient who had progressed on prior chemo-immunotherapy after 8 months of treatment is nearing completion of 2 years of therapy with persistent ~20% tumor lesion shrinkage. The patient’s ctDNA was undetectable throughout the study.

