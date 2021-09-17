checkAd

Red White & Bloom Brands to Appoint Ryan Costello to the Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Mr. Ryan Costello brings to RWB a wealth of US federal political experience, cannabis policy steering, strategy advisory and regulatory law

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” or the “Company”), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ryan Costello to its Board of Directors to become effective upon completion of any regulatory and/ or other requirements, as applicable.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15367fcc-b9fd-4361 ...

Mr. Costello brings a wealth of US government regulatory experience, including areas overseeing cannabis policy.

Mr. Costello is a former U.S. Congressman (2015-2019, R-PA), and now public policy consultant. Mr. Costello advises companies and investors on public policy and strategic objectives on matters before legislative and administrative agencies, primarily involving healthcare, energy, environmental, technology and transportation matters. In Congress, he served on the Committee on Energy & Commerce, which has jurisdiction over a broad range of industries and policy areas, including healthcare and cannabis policy, as well as the Veteran’s Affairs Committee.

Prior to Congress, Mr. Costello was an attorney in private practice, representing clients on regulatory compliance and permit approvals involving governmental agencies, real estate acquisitions, financing, and project approvals; he also served as counsel for various governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

Mr. Costello is a graduate of Ursinus College, B.A., with Honors, and received his law degree from the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law.

Brad Rogers, Chairman & CEO commented, “Mr. Costello will be a very welcome addition to the RWB Board as he brings a wealth of experience with solid acumen and a complimentary skill set. He will also deepen the Company’s US-based representation which is key, as federal policy on cannabis shifts through many of the bills scheduled to reach the House of Representatives and Senate over the near future.” 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Red White & Bloom Brands to Appoint Ryan Costello to the Board of Directors Mr. Ryan Costello brings to RWB a wealth of US federal political experience, cannabis policy steering, strategy advisory and regulatory lawTORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (“RWB” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kelly Launches Program to Connect Job Seekers Who Have a Criminal Record with Companies in Need of ...
Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment
Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in ...
Repligen Announces Agreement to Acquire Avitide Inc.
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC HIRES EX DKSH SENIOR EXECUTIVE DR TANJA SCHAFFER, TO HEAD UP ITS GLOBAL INGREDIENTS BUSINESS ...
MamaMancini’s Wins Three QVC Customer Choice Food Awards
World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter
Major Precious Metals Completes Over 8,400m Resource Definition Program at Skaergaard
Yara curtails ammonia production due to increased natural gas prices
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Emerging as Leader in Pursuit of More-Effective Hypertension Treatment
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...