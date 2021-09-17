Red White & Bloom Brands to Appoint Ryan Costello to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF ) (“ RWB ” or the “ Company ”), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ryan Costello to its Board of Directors to become effective upon completion of any regulatory and/ or other requirements, as applicable.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15367fcc-b9fd-4361 ...

Mr. Costello brings a wealth of US government regulatory experience, including areas overseeing cannabis policy.

Mr. Costello is a former U.S. Congressman (2015-2019, R-PA), and now public policy consultant. Mr. Costello advises companies and investors on public policy and strategic objectives on matters before legislative and administrative agencies, primarily involving healthcare, energy, environmental, technology and transportation matters. In Congress, he served on the Committee on Energy & Commerce, which has jurisdiction over a broad range of industries and policy areas, including healthcare and cannabis policy, as well as the Veteran’s Affairs Committee.

Prior to Congress, Mr. Costello was an attorney in private practice, representing clients on regulatory compliance and permit approvals involving governmental agencies, real estate acquisitions, financing, and project approvals; he also served as counsel for various governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

Mr. Costello is a graduate of Ursinus College, B.A., with Honors, and received his law degree from the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law.

Brad Rogers, Chairman & CEO commented, “Mr. Costello will be a very welcome addition to the RWB Board as he brings a wealth of experience with solid acumen and a complimentary skill set. He will also deepen the Company’s US-based representation which is key, as federal policy on cannabis shifts through many of the bills scheduled to reach the House of Representatives and Senate over the near future.”