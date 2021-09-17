checkAd

CN Outlines Details of Strategic Plan

Ambitious value creation plan targeting C$700 million of additional operating income, as well as a 57% operating ratio for 2022

Leveraging previous strategic investments and the strong condition of the existing network will bring capital spending down to approximately 17% of revenue for 2022 while retaining commitment to safety and customer service

CN to resume share repurchase program previously authorized by Board of Directors with remaining C$1.1 billion in share repurchases to be completed by end of January 2022

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) today announced the details of its strategic and financial value creation plan, “Full Speed Ahead – Redefining Railroading,” which will allow CN to continue delivering high-quality service to customers while generating profitable growth and enhanced returns to shareholders. The plan announced today builds upon CN’s January 2021 strategic plan to lead on safety, customer value, operational excellence, sustainability and social inclusion, while also delivering industry-leading shareholder returns.

“CN’s ambition is to build the premier railway of the 21st century by methodically investing in technologies to deliver high-quality service to customers, improve safety and sustainability, create capacity and reduce costs and delays. Just as CN pioneered the industry’s focus on efficiency to increase reliability, we are now well-positioned to lead the industry through its next transformation by investing in the success of our customers, workforce and communities while delivering enhanced financial results.”
— JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN

“We spent the last several years making strategic and important customer-centric investments in our network, technology, sustainability and people. These investments have allowed us to deliver high-quality service to our customers and position us well to drive more sustainable returns to shareholders over the long-term. I am confident that CN’s senior management, a team of world-class railroaders who are focused on redefining the rail industry, have the skills and determination to lead the Company into this exciting next phase.”

