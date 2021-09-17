checkAd

Elina Stråhlman appointed as Enento Group’s acting CEO

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 17 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 2.00 P.M. EEST

Elina Stråhlman appointed as Enento Group’s acting CEO

As communicated with a stock exchange release on 21 April 2021, Enento Group Plc’s current CEO Jukka Ruuska has given notice of his resignation from the company no later than 31 October 2021. As announced in July, Jeanette Jäger will start as the new CEO and member of the Executive Management Team on 1 January 2022. Since 2016 she has worked in the Swedish company Bankgirot, first as VP Digital Services and from 2017 as CEO of Bankgirot.

Enento Group's Board of Directors has today appointed Elina Stråhlman, the Group’s CFO, as an acting CEO for the interim period from 1 November 2021 to 31 December 2021.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Jukka Ruuska
CEO
Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.





