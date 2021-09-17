Gritstone Announces Positive Clinical Data with GRANITE (Individualized Neoantigen Immunotherapy Program) during ESMO 2021 and Launch of Randomized Clinical Trial Program in Colorectal Cancer with Registrational Intent

GRANITE individualized immunotherapy demonstrates objective evidence of efficacy in end-stage colorectal cancer (CRC) patients (3 rd line or greater) who have “cold” tumors at baseline 44% molecular response rate (4/9) by ctDNA (circulating tumor DNA) analysis

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next generation cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies, today announced updated results from the Phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety, immunogenicity, and clinical activity of GRANITE individualized neoantigen immunotherapy (heterologous prime-boost in combination with PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo [nivolumab] and subcutaneous anti-CTLA-4 antibody Yervoy [ipilimumab]) in advanced solid tumors. The data were presented during a mini-oral presentation by investigator and Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago, Dan Catenacci, MD, as part of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting.

In the 26 patients treated in the study with metastatic solid tumors largely focused on MSS-CRC and gastro-esophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA), GRANITE immunotherapy demonstrated good tolerability, consistent and potent immunogenicity (CD8+ neoantigen-specific T cell induction in all subjects), and objective evidence of efficacy as measured by reduction in ctDNA (molecular response). In particular, MSS-CRC patients exhibited “cold” tumors at baseline, with low PD-L1 and IFN-g expression and low tumor mutational burden.

Based on these data, Gritstone has discussed the registrational path with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and is advancing GRANITE into a randomized, controlled, phase 2/3 clinical trial (single protocol) for the maintenance treatment of newly diagnosed metastatic MSS-CRC patients who have completed FOLFOX-bevacizumab induction therapy. Additionally, the company will conduct a separate randomized, controlled phase 2 trial evaluating GRANITE in the adjuvant setting for stage II/III MSS-CRC patients who are ctDNA+ after definitive surgery. The trials are expected to begin in the first half of 2022. The checkpoint inhibitors being used for these studies have not yet been disclosed.