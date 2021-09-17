Enento Names CFO Stråhlman Acting CEO Until Jäger Starts Autor: PLX AI | 17.09.2021, 13:03 | 12 | 0 | 0 17.09.2021, 13:03 | (PLX AI) – Enento says CFO Elina Stråhlman appointed as acting CEO.Jeanette Jäger will start as the new CEO and member of the Executive Management Team on 1 January 2022Current CEO Jukka Ruuska has given notice of his resignation from the company no … (PLX AI) – Enento says CFO Elina Stråhlman appointed as acting CEO.Jeanette Jäger will start as the new CEO and member of the Executive Management Team on 1 January 2022Current CEO Jukka Ruuska has given notice of his resignation from the company no … (PLX AI) – Enento says CFO Elina Stråhlman appointed as acting CEO.

Jeanette Jäger will start as the new CEO and member of the Executive Management Team on 1 January 2022

Current CEO Jukka Ruuska has given notice of his resignation from the company no later than 31 October



