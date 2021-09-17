checkAd

Enento Names CFO Stråhlman Acting CEO Until Jäger Starts

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Enento says CFO Elina Stråhlman appointed as acting CEO.Jeanette Jäger will start as the new CEO and member of the Executive Management Team on 1 January 2022Current CEO Jukka Ruuska has given notice of his resignation from the company no …

  • (PLX AI) – Enento says CFO Elina Stråhlman appointed as acting CEO.
  • Jeanette Jäger will start as the new CEO and member of the Executive Management Team on 1 January 2022
  • Current CEO Jukka Ruuska has given notice of his resignation from the company no later than 31 October
