Enento Names CFO Stråhlman Acting CEO Until Jäger Starts
(PLX AI) – Enento says CFO Elina Stråhlman appointed as acting CEO.Jeanette Jäger will start as the new CEO and member of the Executive Management Team on 1 January 2022Current CEO Jukka Ruuska has given notice of his resignation from the company no …
- (PLX AI) – Enento says CFO Elina Stråhlman appointed as acting CEO.
- Jeanette Jäger will start as the new CEO and member of the Executive Management Team on 1 January 2022
- Current CEO Jukka Ruuska has given notice of his resignation from the company no later than 31 October
