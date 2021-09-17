Leading Middle East retailer attracts more customers with innovative LED and LCD displays

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To increase footfall in its Dubai Festival City Mall showroom, and to create a winning in-store customer experience, leading Middle East retailer Jashanmal has deployed a unique LED and LCD display solution from Hikvision.

Customers visiting large malls and retail parks can access a world of products in a single location. But while malls attract large crowds, stores need to create unique offers and experiences for customers to maximize footfall – and to win a larger share of their overall spend.

In this highly competitive environment, innovative commercial display technologies – such as LED displays – can help stores stand out and gain significant competitive edge. As well as attracting more customers into the store, commercial displays and interactive screens can be used to provide information about specific brands and products, or to order goods that are not available in store.

To achieve these benefits, leading homewares and lifestyle retailer Jashanmal is using commercial display and LED technologies extensively in its stores. The retailer – which exclusively distributes and retails some of the best brands in GCC (Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman), and offers a wide selection of products ranging from cookware, tableware, home appliances, travel products, gifts and many more – sees these kinds of technologies as a major opportunity to attract more customers, and to deliver winning in-store experiences.

Dinesh Dhingra, Chief Group Support & Services Officer, Jashanmal says, "We fully understand the benefits of LED displays and interactive screens in terms of creating a 'wow-factor' in our showrooms. That's why we decided to create and deploy a captivating commercial display solution at our showroom in Dubai's Festival City Mall."

The Hikvision solution: A unique 'artistic' LED display at the showroom entrance, with interactive in-store screens

Jashanmal worked with consultants from commercial display leader Hikvision to design the solution, which incorporates two unique 'arch-shaped' LED displays at the showroom entrance.

Each of these LED panels is one meter wide, and 15 meters long, reaching up from the floor, over the 'arched' entrance to the store. The panels continually show 'artistic' content that is perfectly aligned to the Jashanmal brand, creating a welcoming atmosphere for customers and encouraging them to come into the showroom and explore.