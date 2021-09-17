checkAd

Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET fusion-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer

  • Gavreto showed robust and durable clinical responses in people with NSCLC with RET fusions
  • If approved, Gavreto will be the first and only targeted treatment approved by the EMA that includes first-line treatment of people with RET fusion-positive advanced NSCLC

Basel, 17 September 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the approval of Gavreto (pralsetinib) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) not previously treated with a RET inhibitor.

“This positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto represents another important step towards our goal of providing effective therapeutics that target genomic drivers of disease for as many cancer patients as possible," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “Advances in personalised medicine also underscore the importance of tumour genomic profiling to identify patients who may benefit from targeted therapies.”

RET alterations are key disease drivers in many cancer types, including NSCLC and multiple types of thyroid cancer. RET fusion-positive NSCLC affects approximately 37,500 people worldwide each year and the disease often affects those who least expect it;[1,2,3] RET fusion-positive NSCLC is often identified in younger people with a minimal to no history of smoking.[3] These cancers also typically represent a high unmet need, due to limitations associated with standard therapies.[4,5,6] Biomarker testing for these fusions is the most effective way to identify people with advanced NSCLC who are eligible for treatment with Gavreto. Gavreto is a highly selective, potent, and CNS-penetrant RET inhibitor and, together with Alecensa (alectinib) and Rozlytrek (entrectinib), is part of Roche’s portfolio of targeted treatments for NSCLC. Together, they offer personalised treatment options for almost one in ten people with advanced NSCLC.[7]

The CHMP recommendation is based on the results of the phase I/II ARROW study, in which Gavreto demonstrated rapid, potent, and durable clinical activity in patients with advanced RET fusion-positive NSCLC.[8] A final decision regarding the approval of Gavreto is expected from the European Commission in the coming months.

