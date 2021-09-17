checkAd

Appili Therapeutics Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment for Avigan/Reeqonus Viral Shedding Sub- Study for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Patients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 13:17  |  59   |   |   

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, today announced it has completed patient enrollment in the viral shedding sub-study portion of its Phase 3 PRESECO (PREventing SEvere COVID-19) trial evaluating Avigan/Reeqonus (favipiravir) as a potential oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment in the United States.

The viral shedding sub-study is designed to identify COVID-19 variants in study patients and evaluate the direct antiviral effect of favipiravir against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including recent and emerging variants. Saliva samples are being collected daily from sub-study participants for viral load assessments and whole genome sequencing. Antiviral efficacy endpoints in study participants with detectable SARS-CoV-2 virus in saliva (defined as >100 RNA copies, using an RT-PCR assay) will be assessed from study day 3 onward and include time (number of days) to negative conversion (defined as <100 RNA copies) to study day 10.

PRESECO and sub-study enrollment targets were recently increased to maximize the number of cases included in the analysis and to ensure that there is an adequate representation of variants, including Delta, which is now dominant worldwide. The sub-study is now fully enrolled with over 550 patients and full enrollment for the overall study is imminent.

“The need for an oral, safe and effective antiviral that can be taken at home early in the course of COVID-19, such as Avigan/Reeqonus, has never been greater and will continue to grow as this virus evolves and mutates in response to a changing environment,” said Yoav Golan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Appili Therapeutics. “This sub-study, which includes patients recently enrolled from regions with high COVID-19 variant case loads, will provide critical data to assess Avigan/Reeqonus’ antiviral efficacy against today’s most relevant variants.”

Viral shedding sub-study results are expected concurrently with PRESECO top-line results.

About the PRESECO Clinical Trial

The Phase 3 PRESECO (PREventing SEvere COVID-19 Disease) study is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, multi-center superiority trial investigating the safety and efficacy of Avigan/Reeqonus in the early treatment for adults infected with COVID-19 and showing mild-to-moderate symptoms. Investigators are enrolling participants at multiple clinical trial sites in the United States, Brazil and Mexico. Participants are outpatients with mild-to-moderate symptoms who have had a recent positive COVID-19 test (within 72 hours of enrollment). Participants self-administer the drug regimen in their homes, with clinical investigators monitoring patients remotely.

Seite 1 von 4
Appili Therapeutics Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Appili Therapeutics Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment for Avigan/Reeqonus Viral Shedding Sub- Study for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Patients Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, today announced it has completed patient enrollment in the viral shedding sub-study …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
GE Renewable Energy, Fraunhofer IGCV, and voxeljet AG Plan to Develop World’s Largest Sand Binder ...
ServiceNow’s Latest Now Platform Release Helps Businesses Workflow the Biggest Challenges of the ...
Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Moderna Announces Health Canada Approves its COVID-19 Vaccine
Business Leaders, Global Experts Convene in Effort to Move Livestock Production to ...
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Appili Therapeutics Announces Results for Resolutions at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten