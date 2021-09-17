GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Mechelen, Belgium; 17 September 2021; 13.15 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG) announced today that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for Jyseleca (filgotinib), a once-daily, oral, JAK1 preferential inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response with, lost response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent. Following this positive opinion, a final decision from the European Commission is expected later this year.



The CHMP positive opinion is based on data from the pivotal Phase 2b/3 SELECTION program, which evaluated filgotinib as an induction and maintenance therapy in adult patients with moderately to severely active UC who have failed conventional therapy or biologics. SELECTION comprised two placebo-controlled induction studies, one in biologic-naive patients and the other in biologic-experienced patients, followed by a 47-week maintenance study for those who responded to filgotinib after 10 weeks. Responders to placebo continued on blinded placebo during the maintenance phase. The trial was recently published in The Lancet1.

Dr Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical Officer at Galapagos, said: “Ulcerative colitis can have significant and profound effects on the people who suffer with the condition. Persistent inflammation and uncontrolled disease mean patients may experience debilitating relapses, may need increasing doses of steroids and in some instances may require surgery, which impacts them not only physically, but also psychologically. Today’s decision brings us one step closer to providing a new treatment option for people living with this chronic disease.”

The CHMP positive opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission and a decision is expected before year end 2021. This positive opinion follows the previous approval of filgotinib for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis. The use of filgotinib for UC is investigational and is not approved anywhere globally.

About Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a debilitating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that occurs as a result of an abnormal immune system response. Across Europe an estimated 2 million people2 are affected by IBD, which includes UC and Crohn’s Disease (CD). UC is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The disease course of UC is often a state of flare ups and ensuing periods of remission. In addition to the physical impact from flare ups, there is also a significant psychological impact associated with UC. It causes significant impairments on quality of life and a poor prognosis is often seen in patients with symptoms of moderate to severe UC at diagnosis.