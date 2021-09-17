checkAd

GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.09.2021, 13:15  |  40   |   |   

Mechelen, Belgium; 17 September 2021; 13.15 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG) announced today that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for Jyseleca (filgotinib), a once-daily, oral, JAK1 preferential inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have had an inadequate response with, lost response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent. Following this positive opinion, a final decision from the European Commission is expected later this year.

The CHMP positive opinion is based on data from the pivotal Phase 2b/3 SELECTION program, which evaluated filgotinib as an induction and maintenance therapy in adult patients with moderately to severely active UC who have failed conventional therapy or biologics. SELECTION comprised two placebo-controlled induction studies, one in biologic-naive patients and the other in biologic-experienced patients, followed by a 47-week maintenance study for those who responded to filgotinib after 10 weeks. Responders to placebo continued on blinded placebo during the maintenance phase. The trial was recently published in The Lancet1.

Dr Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical Officer at Galapagos, said: “Ulcerative colitis can have significant and profound effects on the people who suffer with the condition. Persistent inflammation and uncontrolled disease mean patients may experience debilitating relapses, may need increasing doses of steroids and in some instances may require surgery, which impacts them not only physically, but also psychologically. Today’s decision brings us one step closer to providing a new treatment option for people living with this chronic disease.”   

The CHMP positive opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission and a decision is expected before year end 2021. This positive opinion follows the previous approval of filgotinib for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis. The use of filgotinib for UC is investigational and is not approved anywhere globally.

About Ulcerative Colitis  
Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a debilitating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that occurs as a result of an abnormal immune system response. Across Europe an estimated 2 million people2 are affected by IBD, which includes UC and Crohn’s Disease (CD). UC is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The disease course of UC is often a state of flare ups and ensuing periods of remission. In addition to the physical impact from flare ups, there is also a significant psychological impact associated with UC. It causes significant impairments on quality of life and a poor prognosis is often seen in patients with symptoms of moderate to severe UC at diagnosis.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS Mechelen, Belgium; 17 September 2021; 13.15 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG) announced today that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for Jyseleca …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Regarding the public consultation on the methodology of the Networks segment
Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in ...
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC HIRES EX DKSH SENIOR EXECUTIVE DR TANJA SCHAFFER, TO HEAD UP ITS GLOBAL INGREDIENTS BUSINESS ...
World’s First LoRa SoC from STMicroelectronics is Making Farming Smarter
Yara curtails ammonia production due to increased natural gas prices
Major Precious Metals Completes Over 8,400m Resource Definition Program at Skaergaard
Basilea presents full safety and efficacy data set on derazantinib in patients with FGFR2 ...
Ceridian partners with PwC in Mauritius to drive Enterprise-Wide Human Capital Management ...
Biophytis Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Y-mAbs Announces Priority Review of BLA for DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) in China
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...