Share purchase by Yara Board member

Oslo, 17 September 2021: Yara Board member Håkon Reistad Fure purchased 2,500 shares today at a price of NOK 405.596 per share on behalf of his related company Company One AS.


Following this purchase Håkon Reistad Fure and Company One AS own 25,000 Yara shares.

The share purchase is considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19. Details of the transaction can be found in the appendix.


Silje Ingeberg Nygaard, Acting Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843
E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com


Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act 

