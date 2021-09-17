checkAd

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Changes to Board of Directors Composition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 13:30  |  16   |   |   

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced that on September 14, 2021, at a meeting of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company that followed the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, S. Kathryn Rouan, Ph.D. retired as Chair of the Board and as a director, and Claudine Bruck, Ph.D. retired as a director, both effective immediately.

Following the retirement of Dr. Rouan as Chair, the Board appointed Alexander L. Cappello and John K. Scott, Jr., who were both existing members of the Board, as Chair of the Board and Vice Chair of the Board, respectively.

Also effective September 14, 2021, the Board appointed Mr. Cappello to the Audit Committee, and therefore the current members of the Audit Committee are Amit Bhalla (Chair), Malcolm Witter and Mr. Cappello. On the same date, the Board appointed Messrs. Cappello and Scott to the Compensation, Nominating and Governance (“CNG”) Committee and appointed Mr. Witter as Chair, and therefore, the current members of the CNG Committee are Mr. Witter (Chair), Mr. Scott and Mr. Cappello.

Jed Latkin, Navidea’s CEO said, “We thank both Kathy and Claudine for their service on the Board and the valuable insights they have provided over the years. With a combined 60 years of experience in the clinical space their contributions helped shape both the diagnostic and therapeutic direction of the Company. We wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea’s strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company’s pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts. For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

