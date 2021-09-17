InMed Pharmaceuticals and BayMedica Participating in Tribe Public’s Webinar "Accelerating The Commercialization of Rare Cannabinoids"

Registration for the September 21, 2021 event now open



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a leader in the manufacturing and clinical development of rare cannabinoids, today announces that Eric A. Adams, CEO of InMed, and Shane Johnson, Co-Founder of BayMedica Inc. (“BayMedica”) will present at Tribe Public’s Webinar Presentation and Q&A event titled “Accelerating The Commercialization of Rare Cannabinoids”. The event is scheduled to begin at 8.30 am Pacific/11.30 am Eastern on September 21, 2021.

To register to join the complimentary, ZOOM webinar-based event, please visit Tribe Public LLC at INM.TribePublic.com. Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for InMed’s & BayMedica’s management to Tribe Public at research@tribepublic.com or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.