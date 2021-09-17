checkAd

InMed Pharmaceuticals and BayMedica Participating in Tribe Public’s Webinar "Accelerating The Commercialization of Rare Cannabinoids"

Registration for the September 21, 2021 event now open

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a leader in the manufacturing and clinical development of rare cannabinoids, today announces that Eric A. Adams, CEO of InMed, and Shane Johnson, Co-Founder of BayMedica Inc. (“BayMedica”) will present at Tribe Public’s Webinar Presentation and Q&A event titled “Accelerating The Commercialization of Rare Cannabinoids”. The event is scheduled to begin at 8.30 am Pacific/11.30 am Eastern on September 21, 2021.

To register to join the complimentary, ZOOM webinar-based event, please visit Tribe Public LLC at INM.TribePublic.com. Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for InMed’s & BayMedica’s management to Tribe Public at research@tribepublic.com or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.

On September 13, 2021 InMed announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement (“Definitive Agreement”) to acquire BayMedica, a private company based in the U.S. that specializes in the manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. The Definitive Agreement follows a previously signed letter of intent (the "LOI") announced on June 29, 2021. The transaction, which is subject to certain standard closing conditions, is expected to close in the coming weeks. Upon closing, InMed will become a global leader in the manufacturing of rare cannabinoids, with expertise in three distinct and complementary cannabinoid manufacturing approaches. InMed’s proprietary cannabinoid manufacturing process, IntegraSyn, combined with BayMedica’s synthetic biology and chemical synthesis capabilities, will provide InMed with complete manufacturing flexibility to select the most appropriate, cost-effective method based on the target cannabinoid and appropriate quality specifications for the desired market segment. In parallel to cannabinoid manufacturing, the combined company will continue to explore the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids and novel cannabinoid analogs for pharmaceutical drug development, as well as expand commercial sales of rare cannabinoids to the consumer health and wellness sector.

