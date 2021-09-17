checkAd

Novartis announces findings from a real-world study of alpelisib demonstrating clinical benefit in people with PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS)

  • PROS is a spectrum of rare disorders caused by PIK3CA mutations and is characterized by atypical, visible overgrowths and anomalies in blood vessels, the lymphatic system and other tissues
  • At 24 weeks, 38% of patients achieved20% reduction in the volume of the PROS lesions assessed in the primary endpoint analysis; no patients experienced disease progression or death
     
  • Alpelisib is the first potential treatment to specifically address the root cause of PROS conditions

  • EPIK-P1 study findings presented at ESMO Virtual Congress 2021 support FDA submission

Basel, September 17, 2021— Novartis today announced important findings from a real-world study evaluating the safety and efficacy of alpelisib for people living with PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS) who received treatment daily for at least 24 weeks. Results from EPIK-P1 showed alpelisib effectively reduced volume of clinically significant PROS-related lesions and improved signs and symptoms in pediatric and adult patients. Results were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021 [LBA23].

“There are few options available to manage PROS conditions, and they are mainly focused on addressing worsening symptoms. It is devastating for patients to be without treatments that address the underlying cause of PROS,” said Guillaume Canaud, MD, PhD, Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital – AP-HP, the Paris Descartes University, Inserm (INEM Institute Necker Enfants Malades – Centre for Molecular Medicine). “The EPIK-P1 findings show robust clinical benefit for adult and pediatric patients and a potential new path forward for those impacted by PROS conditions.”

In EPIK-P1, alpelisib reduced target lesion volume and improved PROS-related symptoms and manifestations. The primary endpoint analysis conducted at week 24 in patients with complete cases (n=32) showed 38% of patients achieving a response to treatment which was defined as 20% or greater reduction in the sum of PROS target lesion volume. Nearly three in four patients (74%) showed some reduction in target lesion volume, with a mean reduction of 13.7%, and no patients experienced disease progression at time of primary analysis.

