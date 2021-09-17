checkAd

Zoomlion Breaks Yet Another Record for High-End Manufacturing, Exports China's Largest Tonnage Crawler Crane

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 13:35  |  13   |   |   

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) exported the ZCC32000 crawler crane to Turkey on September 16, setting a new record for the largest tonnage crane exported from China, fully demonstrating the growing brand influence and market competitiveness of Zoomlion's high-end products in international markets.

Zoomlion Breaks Yet Another Record for High-End Manufacturing, Exports China's Largest Tonnage Crawler Crane

The 2,000-ton ZCC32000 is an all-conditions product with maximum load moment of 32,000 ton-meters and maximum boom height reaching 168 meters, and has adopted the modular super-wide dual-boom design. It can adapt to a variety of complex hoisting conditions with improved lifting performance of 10-20 percent compared to products of the same class. The model can switch between single-engine or double-engine operation per the user's hoisting needs, selecting either low fuel consumption or strengthened power operation. The system is highly safe and secure, and can achieve efficient disassembly and assembly.

"Zoomlion's crawler cranes have performed well in construction with high efficiency, excellent equipment safety, stability and reliability, proving the quality of Chinese manufacturing is reliable and trustworthy," said Zoomlion's Partner in Turkey.

The product will be used in a nuclear power plant project before carrying out other wind power and petrochemical project hoisting tasks in Europe.

The export of ZCC32000 is the third time Zoomlion has broken the record for largest tonnage crane exported from China. Previous records were set by the ZCC9800W and ZCC12500 crawler cranes exported to Turkey in September 2020 and June 2021, respectively. Breaking record three times within one year showcased the technology strengths, product quality and brand appeal of Zoomlion's cranes, hoisting the new flag of "high-end manufacturing in China" on the global stage.

"The key reason behind the Zoomlion's continuous breakthroughs of crane export records is we have achieved persistent breakthroughs in core technology development, which has been recognized in the international market" said Luo Kai, vice president of Zoomlion and general manager of Zoomlion engineering crane branch.

In H1 2021, Zoomlion's revenue overseas has increased by more than 52.28 percent, among which crane products grew strongly, with sales from January to August increasing by 60.8 percent year-on-year. Zoomlion's sales volume of truck cranes 30 tons and above, has ranked first in the industry, and it holds the highest market share of crawler cranes in China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1628549/image1.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zoomlion Breaks Yet Another Record for High-End Manufacturing, Exports China's Largest Tonnage Crawler Crane CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) exported the ZCC32000 crawler crane to Turkey on September 16, setting a new record for the largest tonnage crane exported …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
PharmaZell and Novasep enter into exclusive negotiations in new drive to create a technology-driven ...
Next-Gen Digital Media, Building Conglomerates Upon Evolving Technology
Grifols acquires Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings, the largest shareholder of Biotest, to increase ...
Demand for Sun Control Films will Skyrocket, Enabling Window Film Market Growth at 5% CAGR through ...
Announcement from Embracer Group's annual general meeting
EdTech and Smart Classroom Market to Record Optimum Gains worth USD 210.3 Billion by 2026 - Zion ...
SC Johnson and Liverpool Football Club Team Up to Tackle Plastic Waste; Anfield Plastic to Become ...
Lingnan study finds one quarter of Hong Kong parents expect to provide financial assistance for ...
Artificial Intelligence Improves Decision-Making in Global Telemedicine Market Booting Uptake, Says ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Blockchain Tech Appears in a Myriad of Financial Applications
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Outdoor Living Structure Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...