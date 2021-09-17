checkAd

Herbicides Spearhead Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market With 50% Share, States Fairfield Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.09.2021   

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the United Nations, the global population is anticipated to touch 9.8 billion by 2050, putting unsustainable pressure on arable land. A key way to ensure food security is by maximizing crop yield. Studies indicate that arable land will decline by 60% per person in emerging economies. Crop protection chemicals improve crop yield and quality in the safest manner as they are constantly evolving in terms of efficacy and to adhere to regulatory norms. There are approximately 800 active ingredients available in the crop protection chemicals market – an eight-fold rise from the 1970s with insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides being the most commonly deployed.

In 2018, the crop protection chemicals market was worth US$64.3 Bn and this is expected to rise to US$83.5 Bn by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.3% for the period from 2021 to 2025.

Fungicides Play Vital Role in Averting 70% Decline in Cereal, Vegetable and Crop Yield

Herbicides have long dominated the crop protection chemicals market with a market share of more than 50% as they regulate weed growth that can have a detrimental effect on crop yield and acreage. The second most commonly purchased crop protection chemical across geographies are fungicides. Fungal infections are a major concern among farmers as millions of tonnes of wheat, maize, and rice get destroyed annually. It is estimated that the yield of cereals, fruits, and vegetables could fall by 70% without the use of fungicides – highlighting the importance of the overall crop protection chemicals market.

Crop Protection Chemicals and Sustainable Farming Work in Tandem to Transform Agriculture

Crop protection chemicals are critical in sustainable farming with agronomy and societal changes having a transformational impact on the overall market. The explosive growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) within agriculture has led to unprecedented breakthroughs in on-field pest management. Farmers can choose a diverse array of sensors to eliminate pests and take a proactive approach with analytics.

