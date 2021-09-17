Humacyte Leadership to Present at Five Scientific Events in September

“We’re pioneering the first engineered off-the-shelf human acellular vessel (HAV) and are wholly committed to realizing the full potential of our HAV across a wide range of applications,” said Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Humacyte. “Our presentations at multiple scientific conferences this month highlight the robust body of data we’ve amassed on our HAV and the breadth of its potential.”

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) , a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that senior leadership will present at five scientific and medical events in September 2021.

The details of the events are as follows:

Vascular Access Society of Britain and Ireland (VASBI) Annual Scientific Meeting 2021 Virtual

Session: Updates and Developments in Dialysis Access

Title: The Humacyte Graft – Longer term patency with a bioengineered human tissue graft

The presentation provided an overview of Humacyte’s HAV and discussed long-term follow-up data from a Phase 2 vascular access trial in which we observed the long-term durability of the HAV for hemodialysis.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, 6:15-7:15 p.m. BST

Presenter: Jeffrey Lawson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Surgical Officer, Humacyte

Life/2021 Nephrology Conference

Session: Interdisciplinary approaches to unlock new therapy solutions to kidney disease

Title: Novel Approaches in Vascular Tissue Engineering

The presentation will summarize Humacyte’s ongoing HAV development program in vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement and potential future applications.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, 12-7 p.m. CEST

Presenter: Juliana Blum, Ph.D., Co-founder and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, Humacyte

Next Generation Tissue Engineering Symposium 2021

Session: Translation

Title: Navigating Translation of Engineered Tissues

The presentation will describe key steps in translating cell therapies and engineered tissues from the benchtop into early and late-stage clinical trials.

Location: Virtual webcast

Date / time: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, 1:15-3:15 EDT

Presenter: Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Humacyte

Joint Congress of the International Xenotransplantation Association (IXA) and the Cell Transplant and Regenerative Medicine Society (CTRMS)