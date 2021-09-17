checkAd

Brazil’s Largest Domestic Airline, GOL Selects Worldpay from FIS as Preferred Payments Partner for International Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) announced that Brazil’s largest domestic airline, GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., has selected Worldpay from FIS as its preferred payments partner in 38 international markets where the airline operates around the world.

As Covid-19-related travel restrictions are lifted across the world, GOL needed a payments services provider with deep airline industry experience that could support its plans for international growth while enhancing the experience for its customers and airline agents.

"GOL has always been driven by providing the best experience for its passengers through constant improvement in the efficiency of its digital channels together with its strategic partners. That is why we chose to work with Worldpay, a leader in online ticket payment processing," said Mario Liao, Chief Financial Officer at GOL. "The partnership established with Worldpay will enable a significant improvement in sales conversion, especially for international markets, greater flexibility for the implementation of new payment methods and an improvement in the Company's working capital management through a significant reduction in average collection times.

The rapidly growing airline will take advantage of Worldpay’s global reach and ability to provide fast, convenient processing for customers using their preferred payments methods. In addition, because Worldpay is an International Air Transport Association-registered Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) acquirer in more than 100 countries, the airline will be able to centralize its BSP transactions - further streamlining processes and reducing costs.

"Airlines with a strategic vision for the future of business, such as GOL, know that offering the best customer experiences will be their passport to success," said Juan Pablo D'Antiochia, Head of LatAm Merchant Solutions, FIS. "In addition, having the best payment experience is important for today's travellers and can be a competitive differential in this sector that has been resuming activities and growing at a fast pace."

Worldpay has significant experience in the airline industry and processes payments in more than 100 countries in numerous payments types and currencies. The company’s clients across the globe, like GOL, benefit from Worldpay’s wealth of payments and regulatory expertise.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

Fidelity National Information Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brazil’s Largest Domestic Airline, GOL Selects Worldpay from FIS as Preferred Payments Partner for International Growth Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) announced that Brazil’s largest domestic airline, GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., has selected Worldpay from FIS as its preferred payments partner in 38 international markets where the airline …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
ServiceNow’s Latest Now Platform Release Helps Businesses Workflow the Biggest Challenges of the ...
Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Moderna Announces Health Canada Approves its COVID-19 Vaccine
Business Leaders, Global Experts Convene in Effort to Move Livestock Production to ...
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
CARMAT Receives Final Approval From the Patient Protection Committee for the Use of the Commercial ...
IFF Appoints Glenn Richter as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Chartis Names FIS as Category Leader for Energy Trading and Risk Management Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Payments Veteran Stephanie Ferris Rejoins FIS Executive Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Fintech Companies Bring Innovative Thinking to 2021 FIS Accelerator Demo Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Innovation Takes Center Stage as FIS Announces Winners of 2021 Impact Awards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten