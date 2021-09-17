checkAd

Accenture and Salesforce Team Up with Mastercard to Deepen its Sustainability Efforts

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) are enhancing Mastercard’s ability to measure and analyze carbon emissions across its value chain. By using Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, Mastercard is gaining comprehensive insights around the emissions of its suppliers, helping it to work more effectively with the organizations in its partner network to take meaningful climate action.

Accenture collaborated with Mastercard to assess its supplier landscape and deliver Sustainability Cloud, a platform that provides robust capabilities to track, analyze and take action on supplier-level carbon emissions data. Having a view of the carbon footprint of its supply chain – coupled with automated dashboards that provide real-time, actionable insights – will help Mastercard achieve its Science Based Target to reduce absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2025 from a 2016 baseline.

“As Mastercard continues to build a more sustainable digital economy, we know that fostering collective climate action, in partnership with our suppliers, is key to our success,” said Kristina Kloberdanz, chief sustainability officer, Mastercard. “Working with Accenture and Salesforce to further enhance our visibility into carbon emissions data is a critical step in decarbonizing our partner network and meeting our broader net zero targets.”

As one of the first global companies to use Sustainability Cloud to analyze the carbon footprint of its supply chain, Mastercard helped innovate product functionality, such as how Accenture calculates supplier emissions at scale in an innovative new way through the tool.

Peter Lacy, chief responsibility officer and global sustainability services lead at Accenture, said, “Leading companies like Mastercard recognize that sustainability is a business imperative that must be embedded across its business to drive impact for all stakeholders, including its customers. Drawing on our extensive sustainability services and technology experience, we are proud to have teamed with Salesforce to help Mastercard accelerate progress toward its sustainability goals.”

“We’re in a climate emergency and need every business to take bold climate action,” said Suzanne DiBianca, chief impact officer and EVP of corporate relations at Salesforce. “Mastercard is mobilizing the full scale of its business, technology and partners to inspire action. It’s been an honor partnering with Accenture and Mastercard on their sustainability journey, and leveraging Salesforce Sustainability Cloud to prioritize data-driven climate action to help achieve impactful change at scale.”

The collaboration with Mastercard builds on Salesforce and Accenture’s expanded alliance which combines Accenture’s Sustainability Services, Salesforce Sustainability Cloud, and Salesforce Customer 360 to help companies embed sustainability into their business, meet growing customer and stakeholder expectations, and contribute to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

About Mastercard, www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

