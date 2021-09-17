checkAd

Critical Elements Announces the Appointment of Mrs. Ani Markova as Director and the Results from the Annual Shareholders Meeting

MONTREAL, QUEBEC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX.V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that at its Annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") …

MONTREAL, QUEBEC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX.V:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that at its Annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on September 16, 2021, shareholders of the Corporation approved all the resolutions, as follows:

  • Election of Eric Zaunscherb, Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Steffen Haber, Marc Simpson, Matthew Lauriston Starnes, Marcus Brune, Ani Markova as directors; and
  • Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Ani Markova, MBA, CFA, CDI.D as an Independent Director.

Mrs. Markova is a senior executive and an award-winning portfolio manager with more than 15 years of experience investing in the mining and metals industry. She is currently a corporate director with Golden Star Resources and SilverCrest Mining. She is the Chair of the Safety, Environmental and Social Sustainability Committee at SilverCrest and a member of the Corporate Responsibility Committee at Golden Star. She also sits on their Audit and Governance and Compensation committees. She is the Founder and CEO of Investor View Advisory, which is engaged with public companies on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting and integration. Mrs. Markova holds an MBA from George Washington University in Washington DC, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Canadian Investment Management (CIM), and Corporate Board International (CDI.D) designations.

In connection with this appointment, Mrs. Markova has been awarded 200,000 stock options of the Corporation at an exercise price of $1.35 per share for a term of five years.

"We are pleased to appoint Mrs. Ani Markova to the Critical Elements Board of Directors," stated Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, CEO of Critical Elements. "Her governance, advisory, investor, professional and executive experience strengthens and complements the experiences of our incumbent Board of Directors."

Mr. Charles B. Main and Mr. Jean-Raymond Lavallée were not standing for re-election at the Meeting held on September 16, 2021. "The Board of Directors thanks both Mr. Main and Mr. Lavallée for their contributions during their tenures, " said Eric Zaunscherb, Chairman of the Corporation.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements Lithium is advancing the wholly owned, high purity Rose lithium project in Quebec. Rose is the Company's first lithium project to be advanced within a highly prospective land portfolio of over 700 square kilometers. In 2017, the Company completed a robust feasibility study on Rose Phase 1 for the production of high quality spodumene concentrate. The internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 34.9% after tax, with a net present value estimated at C$726 million at an 8% discount rate. Capital cost parameters were confirmed in 2019 by Primero Group in the context of a Guaranteed Maximum Price under an Early Contractor Involvement agreement, as a prelude to an Engineering, Procurement and Construction process. Detailed engineering for Phase I is expected to conclude this year as the Company plans to deliver technical studies for Phase II; the conversion of spodumene concentrate to high quality lithium hydroxide. In the Company's view, Quebec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts exceptional infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 93% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government; we await similar approval under the Quebec environmental assessment process near-term. The Company also has a strong, formalized relationship with the Cree Nation.

