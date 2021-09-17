Boch Center Using Modern Security to Improve Safety and Experience for Patrons as Venue Reopens

Boch Center announced today it will be utilizing the world’s leading weapons detection screening solution as it reopens its doors for the first time since closing in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wang Theatre, a venue operated as part of Boch Center, will open Saturday, September 18th, featuring four-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. The screening solution, Evolv Express from Evolv Technology, uses advanced sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect weapons at venue entrances while providing visitors with a touchless, friction-free experience. Patrons are no longer forced to wait in long lines at metal detectors, or experience invasive bag checks, wands or pat downs by security personnel.

“Evolv Express represents the next generation of physical security,” said Eric Nell, Director of Theater Operations & Security. “As the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, our patrons want a touchless experience. At the same time, they want to have peace of mind that we are providing them with the safest possible environment to gather. Evolv is at the forefront of transforming the world of physical security and we are proud to be using their solution.”

Each Evolv Express system can screen up to 3,600 people an hour, which is 10 times faster than traditional checkpoint systems. The systems use a combination of sensors, screens and cameras combined with an AI-enabled software architecture to immediately distinguish between a gun and innocuous objects, such as a smartphone.

Evolv’s solutions are used by hundreds of customers at some of the most iconic venues in the world, including Lincoln Center, Six Flags and several MLB, National Football League and Major League Soccer facilities. Evolv systems have been used to screen more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration in the U.S.

“We are proud to partner with the Boch Center to enhance patron experience and safety,” said Evolv Technology CEO Peter George. “Our vision is a safer world for people to work, learn and play, and our mission is to transform security to enhance people’s lives. We know that Boch Center shares the same sense of purpose and is committed to providing their customers with the most advanced technology for their safety, while improving their experience each time they visit.”