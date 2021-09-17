checkAd

BeiGene Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160) today announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion, recommending approval of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) who have received at least one prior therapy or first-line treatment for patients unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy.

“Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors have emerged as a promising treatment for WM, yet treatment discontinuation due to lack of response or side effects remains a concern,” said Prof. Christian Buske, Medical Director at the University Hospital Ulm, Germany, and a trial investigator of the ASPEN study. “The ASPEN trial demonstrated that BRUKINSA provided deep and durable responses and offered substantial improvements in safety and tolerability over standard therapy. Patients in Europe with WM may soon have a new treatment option that can offer improved outcomes.”

The positive CHMP opinion is based on results from the randomized, Phase 3 ASPEN clinical trial, evaluating BRUKINSA compared to ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) or treatment-naïve (TN) WM who are unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy. Based on the modified Sixth International Workshop on Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia (IWWM-6) response criteria (Treon 2015), the combined complete response (CR) +VGPR rate in the overall intention-to-treat (ITT) population was 28.4% with BRUKINSA (95% CI: 20, 38), compared to 19.2% with ibrutinib (95% CI: 12, 28). While this difference was not statistically significant, BRUKINSA did achieve numerically higher VGPR rates and trends towards increased response quality.1

BRUKINSA demonstrated a more favorable safety profile compared to ibrutinib with lower frequency of certain adverse events, including atrial fibrillation or flutter (2.0% vs. 15.3%) minor bleeding (48.5% vs 59.2%) and major hemorrhage (5.9% vs 9.2%).1 Of the 101 patients with WM treated with BRUKINSA, four percent of patients discontinued due to adverse events, and adverse events leading to dose reduction occurred in 14% of patients.

“The positive CHMP opinion reflects BRUKINSA’s potential role in the WM therapeutic landscape as a selective inhibitor designed to deliver sustained and continuous inhibition of BTK, offering patients the potential for reduced frequency of certain cardiovascular events like atrial fibrillation compared to ibrutinib, and underscores our bold approach to R&D,” said Jane Huang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology, at BeiGene. “We are committed to advancing the global registration of BRUKINSA and, if approved, believe it will become the preferred BTK inhibitor for patients with WM.”

Seite 1 von 7
BeiGene Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeiGene Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160) today announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion, recommending approval of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) for the treatment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
ServiceNow’s Latest Now Platform Release Helps Businesses Workflow the Biggest Challenges of the ...
Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Moderna Announces Health Canada Approves its COVID-19 Vaccine
Business Leaders, Global Experts Convene in Effort to Move Livestock Production to ...
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
CARMAT Receives Final Approval From the Patient Protection Committee for the Use of the Commercial ...
IFF Appoints Glenn Richter as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrBeiGene erhält positive Empfehlung des CHMP für Zanubrutinib (BRUKINSA) zur Behandlung von Erwachsenen mit Morbus Waldenström
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Accelerated Approval in Relapsed or Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for Tislelizumab in Nasopharyngeal Cancer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21BeiGene meldet Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) bei Morbus Waldenström durch Swissmedic
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten