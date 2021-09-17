BeiGene Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia

“Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors have emerged as a promising treatment for WM, yet treatment discontinuation due to lack of response or side effects remains a concern,” said Prof. Christian Buske, Medical Director at the University Hospital Ulm, Germany, and a trial investigator of the ASPEN study. “The ASPEN trial demonstrated that BRUKINSA provided deep and durable responses and offered substantial improvements in safety and tolerability over standard therapy. Patients in Europe with WM may soon have a new treatment option that can offer improved outcomes.”

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160) today announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion, recommending approval of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) who have received at least one prior therapy or first-line treatment for patients unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy.

The positive CHMP opinion is based on results from the randomized, Phase 3 ASPEN clinical trial, evaluating BRUKINSA compared to ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) or treatment-naïve (TN) WM who are unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy. Based on the modified Sixth International Workshop on Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia (IWWM-6) response criteria (Treon 2015), the combined complete response (CR) +VGPR rate in the overall intention-to-treat (ITT) population was 28.4% with BRUKINSA (95% CI: 20, 38), compared to 19.2% with ibrutinib (95% CI: 12, 28). While this difference was not statistically significant, BRUKINSA did achieve numerically higher VGPR rates and trends towards increased response quality.1

BRUKINSA demonstrated a more favorable safety profile compared to ibrutinib with lower frequency of certain adverse events, including atrial fibrillation or flutter (2.0% vs. 15.3%) minor bleeding (48.5% vs 59.2%) and major hemorrhage (5.9% vs 9.2%).1 Of the 101 patients with WM treated with BRUKINSA, four percent of patients discontinued due to adverse events, and adverse events leading to dose reduction occurred in 14% of patients.

“The positive CHMP opinion reflects BRUKINSA’s potential role in the WM therapeutic landscape as a selective inhibitor designed to deliver sustained and continuous inhibition of BTK, offering patients the potential for reduced frequency of certain cardiovascular events like atrial fibrillation compared to ibrutinib, and underscores our bold approach to R&D,” said Jane Huang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology, at BeiGene. “We are committed to advancing the global registration of BRUKINSA and, if approved, believe it will become the preferred BTK inhibitor for patients with WM.”