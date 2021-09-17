Fiserv Tops IDC FinTech Rankings of Financial Technology Providers

“Fintechs like Fiserv continue to provide financial institutions with the tools that they need to be innovative and resilient,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC Financial Insights. “A combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth have helped Fiserv earn the number one spot in the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings.”

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) has topped the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings of the leading global hardware, software and service providers to the financial services industry. The 18th annual rankings recognize 100 providers of financial technology worldwide based on their 2020 calendar year revenues attributed to financial institutions.

The Fortune 500-style IDC FinTech Rankings categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software, or services. This technology forms the backbone of financial services, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

“Leading the IDC FinTech Rankings is a point of pride for us because it underscores the trust banks and credit unions place in Fiserv to enable them to deliver the experiences their consumer, business and merchant clients expect,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “We are focused on serving our clients with excellence so they can compete and succeed in today’s rapidly evolving environment.”

Fiserv recently announced enhanced digital capabilities for integrated digital banking and card management. This mobile-first suite will enable financial institutions to offer their consumer and business customers an industry-leading digital banking experience that is designed for the way people expect to engage with their financial institution, and meets the growing demand for a unified, seamless customer experience across mobile and online channels. In addition, Fiserv equips financial institutions to meet the needs of their small business and merchant clients through the popular Clover point-of-sale and business management platform.

