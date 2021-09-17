checkAd

Danimer Scientific Comments on Misleading Muddy Waters Report

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today shared consolidated information for investors to clarify misconceptions raised in Muddy Waters’ recent short-seller report.

Danimer Chief Executive Officer Stephen E. Croskrey said, “This short-seller ‘research’ is an unfortunate effort to mislead Danimer investors and generate short-term profit by raising doubt and confusion through incorrect and unsupported allegations. Having read the report, it’s clear that Muddy Waters doesn’t understand our business.

“As detailed in numerous publicly available materials, Danimer is continuing to strategically enhance its business with both capacity and cost improvements that are expected to help drive top- and bottom-line growth. We are committed to updating investors when we make modifications to our plans and will continue to do so.

“By applying our formidable intellectual property and technical know-how to build products that solve important environmental packaging problems for global brands, we are continuing to strengthen our business. We are confident in the future of Danimer and will not be distracted from our mission of serving our customers as we collectively seek to reduce the global impacts of plastic waste.”

Manufacturing Capacity

Danimer’s core competency is developing formulations of biodegradable resins for its customers. The Company discusses production volumes in terms of finished pounds, rather than neat PHA (a.k.a. “Nodax”), because finished product is what is sold to customers.

Prior to considering the integration of Rinnovo in its formulations, Danimer has stated that finished capacity at its Kentucky Phase I facility is 20 million finished pounds per year, which means that the Kentucky Phase I facility’s capacity is 10 million pounds of Nodax. The Company has previously noted that, on average, Nodax comprises approximately 50% of the formulation for finished product. Through repetition and continuous improvement, Danimer is scaling its production capacity and will continue to manufacture as much Nodax as possible. Because the Muddy Waters analysis conflates these figures, below are the correct figures for Danimer’s Kentucky Phase I facility:

